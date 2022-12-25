Langley’s Shortreed elementary students write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
.
Dear Santa,
I am trying
to be good and
how are you doing
in the north pole?
How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Can I please have
a stufy reinderr and
can I please have a
teddy bear blanket.
Love Aarya
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How are the
reindeer?
How meny
reindeer do
you have?
canI Please
have a foot ball.
I have bin
good.
love Brady
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How are you?
Do you eat a lot of
cookies? How are the
reindeer? I have been
trying to be good this
year. Can I please
have a super fast race
car and minecraft video
game for Christmas
Love Brendan
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
Do You have
a Christmas
tree? How are
you Santa?
I have been good
this year.
Please Can I
have a tablet for
Christmas?
Love Charlotte
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer?
I tried to be a good boy.
How meny reindeer
do you have? I’ve wondered how
you get in the Chimney?
Do you have a Key?
please can I have
a big off road Legoset
and roller Blades?
Love Drayden
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How? are you Santa?
I’ve been trying to be
good. How is Mrs.Claus?
Do you sing Christmas
carols?
Please can I have magic
mixers? love Guin
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa
How are you?
How are the rindeer
I have been
very nice
this year.
I want Legos,
Please.
Love Hoi
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa
How are the reindeers
doing. Iam trying
to be good. Are You
magic? Do you have
a christmas tree? Can I
Please have a cleyning
set. and two burrito kitts?
I ho ho hope You have a
awsom christmas.
Love, Keira
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
Hourare you?
My fdvorite
Christmassong is
jinbleBells
havea Legotrain? Love
Konen
Grade 1, Shortreed Community Schoo
.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer
doing Santa? Santa are you
doing good?Do you have magic?
on Christmas day can I
please have a camera and
a mrmade coshtam. I have
been good.
Love Lanna
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
.
