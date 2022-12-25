Langley’s Shortreed elementary students write to Santa

Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema Shortreed Community Elementary student of Mrs. Datema

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

.

Dear Santa,

I am trying

to be good and

how are you doing

in the north pole?

How is Mrs. Claus doing?

Can I please have

a stufy reinderr and

can I please have a

teddy bear blanket.

Love Aarya

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How are the

reindeer?

How meny

reindeer do

you have?

canI Please

have a foot ball.

I have bin

good.

love Brady

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How are you?

Do you eat a lot of

cookies? How are the

reindeer? I have been

trying to be good this

year. Can I please

have a super fast race

car and minecraft video

game for Christmas

Love Brendan

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

Do You have

a Christmas

tree? How are

you Santa?

I have been good

this year.

Please Can I

have a tablet for

Christmas?

Love Charlotte

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer?

I tried to be a good boy.

How meny reindeer

do you have? I’ve wondered how

you get in the Chimney?

Do you have a Key?

please can I have

a big off road Legoset

and roller Blades?

Love Drayden

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How? are you Santa?

I’ve been trying to be

good. How is Mrs.Claus?

Do you sing Christmas

carols?

Please can I have magic

mixers? love Guin

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa

How are you?

How are the rindeer

I have been

very nice

this year.

I want Legos,

Please.

Love Hoi

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa

How are the reindeers

doing. Iam trying

to be good. Are You

magic? Do you have

a christmas tree? Can I

Please have a cleyning

set. and two burrito kitts?

I ho ho hope You have a

awsom christmas.

Love, Keira

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

Hourare you?

My fdvorite

Christmassong is

jinbleBells

havea Legotrain? Love

Konen

Grade 1, Shortreed Community Schoo

.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer

doing Santa? Santa are you

doing good?Do you have magic?

on Christmas day can I

please have a camera and

a mrmade coshtam. I have

been good.

Love Lanna

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

.