Langley’s Summer Festival Series returns for two months

Live performances will be at the Willoughby amphitheatre every Thursday for July and August

Ron Wells is the drummer of the Blues Hoodoo band, which will be performing at the Willoughby amphitheatre on July 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sit on the terraced lawns of the Langley Township amphitheatre or bring a lawn chair to enjoy evening concerts every week.

Taking place in Willoughby Community Park’s amphitheatre, the Summer Festival Series is free and open to the public.

The event will feature family-friendly music performances every Thursday night in July and August.

On Thursday, July 20, the rock band Boxcar Campfire will bring a little bit of everything from Debussy to Jimmy Rogers blues to the stage.

For the last week of the month, performing on July 27, is the Blues Hoodoo, presenting 1970s instrumental jazz fusion.

Aldergrove resident Ron Wells has played the drums with guitarist Konrad Beuers for more than 25 years, and their musical chemistry can be seen on stage.

Wells has been involved in music since he was 10 years old, and was playing in live bands by the age of 14.

“Drumming was like a connection that I could relate to over other instruments. I understood it,” Wells explained.

He said he enjoys performing in front of a live audience and seeing the excitement of the crowd, looking forward to their upcoming outdoor concert in Willoughby next week.

“The camaraderie between [us] is incredibly insane and hilariously bizarre. The band carries an immeasurable power of collaborative ideas that flow continuously,” Wells said.

The line up of artists for August are:

– Aug. 3 Tiller’s Folly

– Aug. 17 Ranj Singh

– Aug. 24 Jodi Proznik Ensemble

– Aug. 31 Langley Ukulele Ensemble

All performances start at 7 p.m.

The Willoughby Community Park’s amphitheatre is located at 7782 200th St. Free parking is available at the Langley Events Centre.

More details can be found at tol.ca.

