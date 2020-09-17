Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)

Langley’s three Terry Fox runs invite participants to join in any way they choose

Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, and Langley City will host “one day, your way” runs this Sunday, Sept. 20

Annual Terry Fox runs across Canada will be held virtually this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to hold the fundraiser online was made back in May, with all runs nation-wide taking place on Sept. 20.

Aldergrove, Langley City, and Walnut Grove have all made adjustments this year to host different variations of a virtual fundraiser and run – and there’s still time to sign up.

This year is set to mark the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox runs, which have raised millions of dollars towards cancer research over the decades.

Sept. 20th will be operated in a “one day, your way” fashion – with no set program, people can walk or run their own route at any time.

People can register for the Aldergrove, Langley City, and Walnut Grove runs online at www.terryfox.org/run/ and fundraise or donate directly to the run of their choice.

In Langley City, organizer Danette Haar said the Langley City run will have some “Terry rocks” decorations on their traditional 5 km route around Portage Park to encourage participants.

Aldergrove will additionally host a silent auction, which people can virtual attend by visiting Aldergrove Terry Fox Run.

READ MORE: 40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

Fox began what became known as the Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980.

The Port Coquitlam native dipped his prosthetic leg in the Atlantic Ocean near St. John’s, N.L. on April 12, 1980, with the aim of running across Canada and finishing at the Pacific Ocean in Victoria, B.C.

He was forced to abandon his journey at Thunder Bay, Ont., because cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

Fox passed away on June 28, 1981 at the age of 22.

The first Terry Fox run was held that September.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

AldergroveLangleyTerry FoxTerry Fox Run

Most Read