Langley’s World Day of Prayer gathering open to all

Taiwanese artist Hui-Wen Hsaio created this year’s World Day of Prayer art, using several of Taiwan’s best known motifs, such as the Mikado pheasant, black-faced spoonbill, and butterfly orchid. (World Day of Prayer website)

Langley will be one of more than 1,000 Canadian communities to take part in World Day of Prayer on Friday, April 28.

World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who invite people in their community to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.

The Langley event takes place next Friday starting at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church hall and is open to everyone. While it takes place in the hall at the Catholic church, the service involves women from multiple local churches of various denominations.

Offerings made at the service provide project grants that help women and children in Canada and around the world.

The Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada, one of the founding organizations of this event, co-ordinates with local communities. An international committee based in New York oversees efforts internationally.

The theme I Have Heard about Your Faith is based on Ephesians 1:15-19.

“I have heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love toward all the saints, and for this reason I do not cease to give thanks for you as I remember you in my prayers. I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him, so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritance among the saints, and what is the immeasurable greatness of his power for us who believe, according to the working of his great power.”

Each year the program is prepared by women in a different country. This year Christians in Taiwan wrote the service. The most recent featured countries were England, Wales and Northern Ireland (2022), Vanuatu (2021), Zimbabwe (2020), Slovenia (2019), Suriname (2018), the Philippines (2017), and Cuba (2016).

Taiwan is located in the Western Pacific region and in the center of the East and Southeast Asia Island Arcs.

With an approximate population of 23.6 million people, Taiwan is a densely populated multi-ethnic country. The characteristic of Taiwan as a society of immigrants is also reflected in its language, with the 16 officially recognized indigenous languages.

The earliest record of Taiwan church women’s participation in the World Day of Prayer dates back to March 1935 in the Taiwan Church Press. Since then, WDP has become an ecumenical prayer worship service that is familiar to the ears of Taiwanese Christian women. Each year, the worship handbook is translated into 13 languages including Mandarin-Chinese, Taiwanese, and indigenous languages that are used during worship services.

World Day of Prayer started about 100 years ago.

