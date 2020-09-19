Aldergrove townhomes in Lantern Park have grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 20. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Lantern Park townhomes set to open this Sunday on Aldergrove/Abbotsford border

Developer Peter Reimer said more homes, including a mid-rise complex, are in store for the future

Lantern Park is set to officially open at the Aldergrove/Abbotsford border this Sunday; and the new complex, made up of 23 townhomes marks a change that developer Peter Reimer said is just the beginning of new and exciting redevelopment plans.

“We’re excited to work together and improve Aldergrove – clean it up and make it an even better place to live,” Reiner said.

The Reimer Group is a family operation who has owned the land where 27640 Lantern Ave now stands for almost 20 years.

“We saw different opportunities to develop a place for the community,” Reimer said, adding that Lantern Park has been under construction for the past year.

“The first section should be finished by Nov. 1 and the last part will be done next February,” he explained.

An open house will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., which will allow people to see inside Unit #6 just off of Fraser Highway; units average 1,600 square feet in size.

There will be free mini donuts from Ooties food truck to the first 100 people, while Otter Co-op gift card draws and other prizes donated by Aldergrove Credit Union will be handed out for all those who come by to take a tour.

COVID-19 protocols and social distancing rules will be in place, along with free masks and sanitizer.

Reimer added that there are several other projects in the work for land his company owns in Aldergrove, including condos a a mid-rise apartment complex.

More information can be found at www.lanternparkhomes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

_________________________________

AldergroveConstruction

