Einstein – one of Langley Animal Protection Society’s animals looking for their fur-ever home. (Special to The Star)

Last chance to purchase Dream Vacation lottery tickets through LAPS

Langley Animal Protection Society’s annual fundraiser will have a winner on Saturday, July 17

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) Dream Vacation Lottery is on the home stretch – concluding on Saturday, July 17.

The winner will get to choose between a $5,000 travel voucher or $5,000 cash, but no matter the option, money raised through ticket sales will help Aldergrove animals in need.

Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

All animals that are cared for by LAPS benefit from environmental enrichment, frequent exercise, nutritious food and industry leading medical care.

To enter to win the travel voucher that can be used for any vacation or the money option, people can visit laps.rafflenexus.com where tickets can be purchased until 2 p.m. on the draw date.

The draw will take place one hour later. The winner will be notified as soon as possible.

This prize is valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each, or a three-ticket pack for $60 and 10-ticket pack for $100.

More info can be found at www.lapsbc.ca.

AldergroveAnimal Shelters

