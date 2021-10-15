Latin market coming on Aldergrove

Vendors set up at the Latin market in past years (Margie Naslund-Escalante/Special to The Star)

A society in Aldergrove is inviting the community to learn more about their culture.

For the fourth year, the Latin market society is hosting a Hispanic fair at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

Margie Escalante-Naslund, president of the society said, she started the market to bring Latin products to the community that people aren’t able to find in the Lower Mainland.

“I always asked everyone where I can buy Latin products but, I found that there were little to no products around here, so I would cross the boarder to buy what I needed,” explained Escalante-Naslund.

She wanted to make it easier for Hispanic people in her community to find the products they need.

For the first two years of the market, Escalante-Naslund hosted it in her backyard, with ten vendors selling Latin products such as, artisanal bags, clothes, jewellery and food.

“I wanted the Latin people living in the community, who maybe don’t speak English, to feel comfortable and be able to buy products or visit a naturopathic that speaks Spanish,” she said.

As the market started to become bigger, with more vendors and more guests, the society moved the market from Escalante-Naslund’s backyard to the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, where it has been for the last two years.

The market isn’t only for Hispanic people, she explained.

“Anyone can come and learn about who we are, and where we came from, we love sharing our culture,” she said.

This year, the market is taking place just before “the day of the dead”, a Latin holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion, that includes food, drink and celebration.

The market will be themed around the day of the dead with candle lighting, sugar sculls and music.

There will also be live dancers and more than 20 different vendors.

“we’re excited to share our culture with everyone. We want this to be a safe space for Hispanic people in the community and for other people wanting to learn about us,” added Escalante-Naslund.

The market is on Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre located at 26770 29th Ave.

