Laughing all the way to the piggy bank

Aldergrove's Little Oink Bank Sanctuary raises funds for new space with "Diner Avec Les Cochons"

Many dinners are built around swine, but very few of them, particularly five course semi-formal events, are thrown in their honor.

But that’s just what Carrie Shogan and her husband Ron did this past Saturday, Aug. 10, to raise funds for their Little Oink Bank Sanctuary in Aldergrove.

“Diner Avec Les Cochons,” a fundraising meal featuring plant-based dishes catered by Urban Leaf, welcomed 85 guests who came to support the farm that houses abandoned pot-belly and mini pigs.

“We raised $6,219 between ticket sales, raffle, donations and a 50/50,” Shogan said.

With 33 curly tailed little oinkers living with them, the money raised will be used for more fencing so the sanctuary can rescue more critters.

Tickets went for $75, which allowed guests to dine outside in the Shogan’s garden and even meet some of the chubby residents up close who were curiously peeking over an adjacent fence all meal-long.

Read More: Off the menu and onto the farm

“It went wonderfully! The food was delicious, the equipment and decor came together wonderfully, the guests were happy and the pigs were adorable,” Shogan said. “The biggest piece of feedback I got was that people couldn’t wait for next year’s gala.”

Beyond a short program, the evening was relaxed and gave people a chance what the relatively new non-profit is all about.

Vendors including Plant Veda, SoftSoul Footwear, Simply Delish Soup and Salad, SweetFruit, Partylite by Jeanette, and Sweet N Sassy Macarons also came to celebrate the evening, which ran between 5 and 10 p.m.

Shogan said planning will begin very shortly for next year’s dinner with the pigs.

