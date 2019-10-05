Trinity Western University welcomes new associate Provost of teaching and learning, Laurie Matthias, Ed.D. (TWU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Laurie Matthias, Ed.D., joins Trinity Western as associate Provost, teaching and learning

The position announcement comes alongside several TWU staffing transitions

Joining Trinity Western University (TWU) as associate Provost, teaching and learning, is Laurie Matthias, Ed.D., whose main focus at Langley’s post secondary campus will be to align student learning outcomes with instruction and assessment.

Under her leadership, everything within the purview of the Office of Teaching and Learning—the Learning Commons, the library, program development and review, the core curriculum, faculty professional learning seminars, and numerous other initiatives—will prioritize academic excellence and a holistic approach.

Before coming to TWU Langley, Dr. Matthias spent 12 years as an education faculty member at TWU’s campus in Deerfield, Ill., where she also directed graduate programs and the Center for Integrative Faculty Development—a centre she founded for the entire university faculty.

Read More: New Trinity Western president welcomed through inauguration ceremony

W. Robert Wood, Ph.D., Provost at TWU said he is excited have Dr. Matthias bring her leadership expertise to the school.

“I’m very pleased that Dr. Laurie Matthias has joined us to give leadership, enhancing our teaching and learning strategies that support the high quality, transformational learning experience of all TWU students,” Wood said.

Dr. Matthias began her role this past July alongside newly appointed president Dr. Mark Husbands.

Sonya Grypma, Ph.D., R.N., Dean of the School of Nursing program joined the school’s Executive Leadership Team with Dr. Sheryl Reimer-Kirkham taking over her position.

Rev. James Ellis III was additionally named as TWU’s new University Chaplain and Director of Student Ministries.

Dr. Matthias was the only faculty member awarded the President’s Prize for Excellence in Scholarship and Teaching twice in a five-year period.

