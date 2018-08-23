Learn to skate at new Aldergrove arena

Aldergrove Skating Club is gearing up for a brand new season at the new ice arena here.

The club also hosts its Learn to Skate sessions for beginners starting this September. These sessions provide the basic skills for youngsters, whether they are just planning to skate recreationally or enter the figure skating or hockey programs offered in Aldergrove.

Aldergrove Skating Club’s team of instructors will teach the classes.

Aldergrove Skating Club, established in 1974, offers a wide range of quality skating programs, year-round, including Learn to Skate (CanSkate), Synchronized Skating, Figure Skating Development and Private Lessons with certified, professional coaches. They welcome skaters of all ages and abilities.

“If you are a seasoned skater, just learning or wanting to improve your skills for hockey, ringette, figure skating, public or school skating, we are the place for you,” said head coach Colleen Laferriere.

Learn to Skate registration takes place on Thursday, August 30, Tuesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each night, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s new arena, located at 27032 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove.

For information see the club’s website: https://www.aldergroveskatingclub.com/ or email info@aldergroveskatingclub.com

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Skating Club hosts Learn to Skate sessions at the new arena starting in September.