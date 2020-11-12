Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) takes part in community events and projects, an offers programs to help residents learn about the environment. (Langley Advance Times)

LEPS and LAPS and AGMs on the calendar

Two community groups will be hosting their biggest meetings of the year virtually

Two organizations with similar acronyms – LEPS and LAPS – are having their annual general meetings one day apart.

Annual general meetings are a chance for organizations and charities to review the past year, go over financial details, and discuss direction for the future. Each group has rules about who can vote at the annual general meeting.

LEPS has its AGM on Monday, Nov. 16 starting at 6 p.m. It will be a virtual gathering for anyone wanting to take part.

The Langley Environmental Partners Society meeting will be a Zoom event. To receive an invitation, email exec_director@leps.bc.ca.

LAPS, the Langley Animal Protection Society, will host its first ever virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will include a review of the year and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The society that operates the Patti Dale Animal Shelter and is contracted to provide animal protection services to both the City and Township will be using 3CX to host the meeting. To attend, people must RSVP to info@lapsbc.ca. A meeting link will be sent to those registered one week prior to the AGM.

To vote, people must be members. Annual memberships to LAPS cost $18.

The agenda:

  • Welcome by the board chair, Kristine Carrick
  • Minutes of the last annual general meeting
  • Updated Community report, 2019
  • Brief look at 2020 and the impacts of the current global COVID-19 pandemic
  • Staffing plan update
  • Financial report
  • Board member reports
  • Re-election of eligible board members, election of new members to the board.

New business

  • Staff and volunteer survey feedback
  • Human resources planning
  • Review of updated three-year strategic plan
  • Adjournment

Environment






