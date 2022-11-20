LEPS joins ‘Movember’ mental-wellbeing movement

Lisa Dreves is the stewardship coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS). She will attend the upcoming ‘Movember movement’ events in honour of her dad, who committed suicide at the age of 48. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Movember is a movement to change the face of men’s health. This time of year, many men grow their moustaches to raise funds and awareness about mental health, suicide, as well as testicular and prostate cancer.

Locally, in support of the movement, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is hosting its Movember events at Steele Park in the community of North Otter in the Salmon River watershed.

The organization plans on engaging the community and bringing them closer to nature.

Every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the month, participants will get together to pull ivy, invasive blackberries, and more.

“Ivy is great for the whole family to pull. There is no need for special equipment, but we will have some tools on hand because the ivy that grows in this park has some sort of unique glue and it is almost impossible to get off trees. We will be bringing clean gloves as well but please feel free to bring your own work gloves,” she explained.

Lisa Dreves, LEPS’ stewardship coordinator, described the event as a great way to improve mental well-being.

Dreves too, plans on joining the community in honour of her dad, who committed suicide at the age of 48.

“I strongly feel if he had been part of a community that was connected to action and volunteerism he would still be here.”

She will be in attendance with her two sons, who she hopes “will grow up happy and strong enough to ask for help.”

Next the event takes place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at noon. People can also participate on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27.

Those interested in attending the event are recommended to wear boots, as the site has a few puddles. The area is also known as a great place to find Christmas trees, as there are a few farms in the area.

People can also support the movement by donating through the LEPS fundraising page, movember.com.

