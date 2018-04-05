LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

The 2017 Community Arbour Day celebration recognized three people with a memorial tree planting ceremony in Fort Langley. Members of council also replanted the Wilson Memorial Tree (pictured). This year’s Arbour Day is taking place Sunday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Langley Times file photo

April is the most wonderful time of the year for Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) members.

“At LEPS, we celebrate our small blue planet and all it provides each and every day, but the month of April is chock full of fun events and activities that provide opportunities to engage in environmental action,” LEPS notes in its newsletter.

With April being Earth Month and April 22 marking Earth Day, LEPS has a few eco-friendly events on tap.

They include:

Environmental Hero Award

For folks who have dedicated time and energy to the environment in Langley, the Environmental Hero Award is a way of recognizing their efforts.

Winners each category will be awarded $500, to be donated to the local environmental organization of their choice.

The winners will also be recognized June 9 at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, with a plaque and a heritage apple tree planted in their honour.

To nominate someone, visit www.markwarawa.com, click the Environmental Hero Awards tab, and then click on the nomination form link.

The three categories include: Youth, Individual, Organization/Business.

Deadline for submissions is April 20.

For more information email langleyenvironmentalhero@gmail.com.

Blackberry Busters

Volunteer with LEPS by removing invasive blackberry bushes.

Join the Glen Valley Watersheds Society every other Wednesday in April at West Creek Wetlands.

Dates are Wednesday, April 11 and 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Contact Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca to register.

Farmers’ Market

There is one more Langley Community Farmers’ Market winter market this month.

Find the market at KPU Langley, in the courtyard and indoors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

Arbour Day

An annual Langley Township tradition, Community Arbour Day is held each year to celebrate Earth Day and highlight the many ways trees contribute to the environment and the well-being of the community.

The 16th annual event at Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park will feature interactive displays and activities, arts and crafts, community planting, rope climbing and an opportunity for guests to take home a bag of compost.

Registration is not required for this free event happening Sunday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Clean Up Langley Day

A community-wide litter pick up is happening the last Saturday of the month.

Families, individuals, businesses, and community groups are invited to take part in the seventh annual event taking place Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in celebration of Pitch-In Week April 22 to 28.

“This is an excellent opportunity to make a difference where you live and work, to be out in the fresh air, and get to know your neighbours,” said Lovena Morton, the Township’s solid waste coordinator. “Picking up litter doesn’t have to be a chore: it can be fun when you are surrounded by like-minded people who care about their community and want to keep it safe, clean, and beautiful. We have a lot to be proud of here in the Township of Langley and this is a great opportunity to show our civic pride and take care of the environment.”

Last year, volunteers collected 1,505 kilograms (3,311 pounds) of litter on Clean Up Langley Day.

“We are so impressed by the efforts shown by volunteers year after year,” said Morton. “It would be wonderful if people would act responsibly and dispose of their garbage and unwanted items properly in the first place, but it is inspiring to see hundreds of community members take part in the annual cleanup and show they will not tolerate litter in our Township.”

Gloves, safety vests, garbage pickers, and garbage bags will be provided by Langley Township to those who register in advance.

To take part, register at tol.ca/cleanup by April 21. For more information, email adopt@tol.ca or call 604-532-7300.

Bucket brigade

As well, the Nicomekl Enhancement Society hosts their annual open house and fish release at their volunteer-run hatchery at 5263 232 St., on Saturday, April 28.

Mark your calendars and gather the kids to join the bucket brigade at this fun family friendly event.

Find details on the society’s Facebook page.