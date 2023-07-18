Volunteers can pick up a free storm drain painting kit from LEPS to raise awareness of its impacts on fish habitats. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LEPS revives storm drain marking initiative in Langley

Yellow fish raise awareness of storm drain pollutant impacts on fish habitats

One fish, two fish — yellow fish?

Langley residents may have noticed yellow fish painted beside some storm drains in their neighbourhoods, which were added over five years ago.

They are part of an awareness campaign by the Langley Environmental Protection Society (LEPS) to educate people about the impact waste in storm drains have on local fish habitats.

In urban areas, storm drains on paved streets and parking lots collect rainwater which includes debris deposited on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

Nichole Marples, executive director of LEPS, said most stormwater goes into sewers through the grated drains which typically empty into nearby creeks. As the water travels, it picks up pollution along the way.

“Leaks from vehicles, soap suds from washing cars, cigarette butts and slurpee straws, pet waste, lawn fertilizers, and pesticides are some of the forms of pollution that get washed into storm drains by rain,” Marples explained.

According to the Langley Township’s Geosource map, there are approximately 17,486 storm drains in the Township. All of which, Marples said, directly impact fish habitat.

“There is a misconception that an unpainted drain does not lead to fish habitat, but, in fact, an unpainted storm drain simply means volunteers have no marked it yet,” she said.

Marples said the highest concentration of pollution comes after a dry spell due to contaminants sitting on the surface being washed into the drains together.

“The cumulative effect of this chemical soup, known as non-point-source pollution, is the leading cause of water quality degradation in waterways.”

The Storm Drain Marking Challenge aims to educate the public about these impacts while creating an opportunity to engage with it.

It runs for the month of July, and those interested can arrange to pick up a free storm drain marking kit by calling the LEPS office at 604-532-3511 or emailing exec_director@leps.bc.ca.

The challenge is part of the 2023 sustainability series hosted by LEPS in partnership with Langley Township.

“With the stroke of a brush, you can help protect our fish-bearing streams,” Marples said.

LEPS is a non-profit, partnership-driven organization founded in 1993, to achieve the mission of protecting and restoring the natural environment through education, cooperation, and action.

LEPS is offering free marking kits to those interested in volunteering to mark a storm drain with a yellow fish. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

