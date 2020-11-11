Lest We Forget: Langley will honour Remembrance Day – safely

The public is asked not to go to local cenotaphs during the time of traditional morning services

People are being asked to watch local Remembrance Day services online at home. (Langley Advance Times graphic)

Organizers of local Remembrance Day services are encouraging people to honour veterans by staying at home for 2020.

Online Remembrance Day services will be taking place around Langley, starting around 10:45 a.m. At about 11 a.m., people can look skyward to see the flypast of the Fraser Blues aerial team which is making passes over several area cenotaphs.

After the services have concluded, people can attend a local cenotaph to leave a poppy tribute but are asked to adhere to social distancing.

ALDERGROVE

MURRAYVILLE

FORT LANGLEY

LANGLEY CITY

Flypast

• Fraser Blues still flying to honour sacrifices of Canadians

