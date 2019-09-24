A 2017 Community Dinner was held in Langley City. The upcoming community dinner will be held in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times files)

Let’s eat: Langley invited to community dinner Thursday

Dinner is a chance for people to meet fellow citizens. Organizers hope people discuss food security.

Two Langley women are giving residents a chance to sit down with each other and break bread on Thursday.

On the Table Langley is a community dinner happening in the United Churches of Langley (Murrayville) site starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 (plus 83 cents for fees) to cover the costs and the non-denominational, non-political event is open to all but there’s only room for 100 people. Vegetarian options will be available.

“Once people have talked and introduced each other among their table peers, is where we will have questions for discussion regarding accessibility of local, fresh food,” explained Amanda Smith, one of the c0-organizers. “Food insecurity is becoming more of a topic for discussion within the Langley’s, and also, the topic of a Neighbourhood House that could possibly service these areas. Let us hear your opinions.”

The other person behind On the Table is Stacey Wakelin who has organized previous community dinners as a way for people to get to know others in the Langleys. The dinner is supported by the Vancouver Foundation which supports initiatives around the province.

“In today’s world, it is often a challenge for people to meet their neighbours and community dinners bring people together,” she said.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite (On the Table Langley).

