LETTER: Aldergrove officer ‘proud’ of the community and its generosity

Dear Editor,

After moving to Aldergrove a few years back now, I have never regretted that decision.

Aldergrove is a great community, and I am very fortunate to have met so many fantastic people during this time.

These people support our community in many ways – by volunteering and giving to others selflessly to make our community better for families and businesses.

The first, and hopefully an annual event, Aldergrove Block Party put on by the Royal Candian Legion’s Aldergrove Branch #265 was a wonderful day where we had the chance to meet local service groups, community members with lots of stuff for families.

The legion would later support kids in the community by partnering with local churches in donating $1,000 to assist in the purchasing of school supplies.

The Aldergrove Fair Society deserves a fanfare thanks for hosting the Aldergrove Fair Days celebration, along with the Canada Day and Christmas parades.

These are significant events for our community and without all the volunteers, our community would not be as strong as it is.

Also, a huge thank you to Super Steve’s Tire and Automotive for the significant donation to bring Loverboy for the free concert for everyone to enjoy.

Despite having several thousands of people in attendance, there were no significant incidents to speak of from a policing perspective. The really reflects our community’s pride and spirit.

I am so looking forward to seeing who is going to be playing on the main stage for 2020.

The second annual Senior’s Resource Fair held in May was again a big hit for seniors in the community. The resource fair is getting bigger and better each year at the legion in Aldergrove.

The Aldergrove Business Association’s (ABA) Movie in the Park continues to be a big hit with community members. A big thank you to Jodi Steeves and team, along with everyone else who makes this event just a really enjoyable family event. The ABA also did a remarkable job on giving a facelift to some businesses in the downtown core.

Another big thank you to the Otter Co-op for the tremendous support to our community. The time and donations made to our community does not go unnoticed.

A huge Aldergrove thank you to the Aldergrove Star. We’re sad you have left your place of business along Fraser Highway. However, I have been assured we are going to be able to read the same great coverage of news and community events that people we have come to expect from our local newspaper.

Thank you to the Aldergrove Elks and Save On Foods for their generous donations of $1,700 dollars worth of gift cards.

These gift cards are given to families with children in the Aldergrove area to help them out during the year.

Thank you to the Aldergrove Rotary Club for their Starfish program. Backpacks are filled with food and sent home with kids every Friday to mitigate food insecurity in local homes.

I can’t forget to mention the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors’ Society. Thank you for the support you provide to seniors in the community. And it’s always a fun time when I am invited to participate in some of the programming.

Thank you for the Aldergrove food bank for assisting those who need the support. The centre is operated by volunteers who come out and give their time every Tuesday to help out those less fortunate in the community.

Cranky’s Bike Shop also deserves recognition for the hosting the Bike Jam each year. As this event grows each year, Cranky’s continues to step up.

I can’t forget to say a thank you to the Township of Langley and all they do for and within the community, including the mayor, councillors, and the bylaws department.

Nearly last but not least, a huge thanks to the Langley RCMP auxiliary program.

Volunteer auxiliary constables volunteered almost 40 afternoon and evenings, conducting foot patrols in Aldergrove and Fort Langley, totalling almost 400 hours of service.

I can’t forget other Langley RCMP and all the members and municipal staff in making Aldergrove a safer and healthier community.

I live here, and know that I have an awesome police force who is willing to respond to any type of call for service. I am proud to be part of this group of men and women who serve and protect.

Lastly, I want to say a final thank you to the residents of Aldergrove for all they do in making this place such a great community.

The citizens have been absolutely generous with their acts of kindness toward their fellow neighbours and less fortunate people in the community.

I have to say –I couldn’t have picked a better place to call home.

Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove community police liaison