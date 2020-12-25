LETTERS TO SANTA1: Langley kids hope to make the Nice list

Dear Santa, I hope You/u have a good
trip. my name is Lia and You/u
have been relly Nice to all of the
kids in the world! Keep up the good
work! Okay. I am from James Kennedy
Ele School Okay. and I am 8 yers
old and I am in grad 3 okay. be sweet
to all of the kids okay. How are
You/u and Mrs clus doing? and How
are the Reanders doing? and Evf’s are?
How Many Evf’s do You/u have? I think
You have 800000000000000
Evf’s right. I would Like for christmas
is a Princess Lego set if you get
me that thank You/u and I have been
relly good. bye-bye! Santa
Lia, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
Hi my Name is YeWon
Thank you give
PresentS me Preznts
Watch and LOL and
Sticrs. Love Santa and dears
YeWon, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear Santa
How are you doing?
I woderd how is ms claus
doing i hope rudoph is ok?
My name is Kono i whould like
to have a dirt bike for
chrisstmas thank you.
Kono, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
I would want a long board Please.
I would want a Nerf gan
Love Calvin
Calvin, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
.
Dear santa I would
like ellot to have
a Ps5 fchristmas
your friend Jack
Jack, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
i Hop you Have a Hapi
christmas. For christmas
I wod lic Lego Teric
Thank you
Daniel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa,
Howare You? I
have been good
this year. I
use Kind words
may I have
big remot cntrol
aerplan
TaeYoung Kim, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dearsanta
canihave Some beyblades.
Mateo
Mateo Surinak, kindergarten, Blacklock Fine Arts
.
Dear Santa
How are you doing? I hope you and
Mrs. clas is doing good. My name is
Leila. L. For Christmas I would please
like three or two squishamaloew, one nesting
doll and one computer. Thank you
your friend Leila. L.
Leila, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
how are You doing?
how are The elves doing.?
can you bring a Ranbow high grls.?
are you comeing this year.
if You are wat abawt CoVid 19
Mreey Christmas
Love Kenzie
MacKenzie, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brielle. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. This year could you bring me a vanity set and maybe some dollies.
Thank you
I will leave you cookies.
Bye Santa
Love You
Brielle Cook, age 3
.
Dear Santa,
I have bben
good. canIplease
have a game?
From
Kitu
Kitu, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear santa
HOw ar the elves
I want LOL doll or a elf
Love zoey
Zoey, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
.
(Mom: Logan drew a picture for Santa, of Santa’s house and Santa holding a melting popsicle because he thought it was funny and wanted Santa to laugh. Ha ha. Logan is in kindergarten and still learning to write so mom’s helping. Logan likes to play outside and ride his bike. He really liked helping set up the tree this year. At school he likes to draw pictures to bring home for Mom and Dad. When he grows up he wants to be a dad and a grade 7 teacher. He also likes playing with his younger brother Oliver. Logan would like to ask Santa some questions:
Who Is your favorite reinDeer?
Who is your favoriTE thine to do?
What would Santa Like for ChRISTMAS?
Logan Turner, kindergarden, Parkside Elementary
.
Dear santa,
for Christmas I want a ps4 game unravel. Other ps4 games. Hot Wheels track. Lego.
From Mathew
Mathew Weselak, Grade 2, Richard Bulpitt Elementary
.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I
have been listening to
mom and dad, and
played nicely with kity.
I want a soccer
ball for Christmas.
Thank you.!
Love Jot
Jot, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear Santa
for chrismas I don’t reely wan’t toys
I wan’t you to pleas make my dog feely beter Please, and olso don’t get sick Pleas. will you be comeing this year
for a toy, can I Pleas have the Yellow Rain Bow high dolls
Love Zoey
Zoey, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
.
to Santa
How Are you!
Have I Been Good
May I have a New
Barbee Dol and a New
ring and a New neclis
and 1.000000000 Bucs.
Love Nile, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
.
