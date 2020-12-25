LETTERS TO SANTA1: Langley kids hope to make the Nice list

MacKenzie, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary Jot, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Kitu, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Nile, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary TaeYoung Kim, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Yewon, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Yewon, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Calvin, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary Zoey, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary Zoey, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary Daniel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Jack, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Kono, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Leila L., Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Lia, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Mateo Surinak, kingergarten, Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary Logan Turner, kindergarten, Parkside Elementary Mathew Weselak, Grade 2, Richard Bulpitt Elementary

Dear Santa, I hope You/u have a good

trip. my name is Lia and You/u

have been relly Nice to all of the

kids in the world! Keep up the good

work! Okay. I am from James Kennedy

Ele School Okay. and I am 8 yers

old and I am in grad 3 okay. be sweet

to all of the kids okay. How are

You/u and Mrs clus doing? and How

are the Reanders doing? and Evf’s are?

How Many Evf’s do You/u have? I think

You have 800000000000000

Evf’s right. I would Like for christmas

is a Princess Lego set if you get

me that thank You/u and I have been

relly good. bye-bye! Santa

Lia, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Hi my Name is YeWon

Thank you give

PresentS me Preznts

Watch and LOL and

Sticrs. Love Santa and dears

YeWon, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How are you doing?

I woderd how is ms claus

doing i hope rudoph is ok?

My name is Kono i whould like

to have a dirt bike for

chrisstmas thank you.

Kono, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I would want a long board Please.

I would want a Nerf gan

Love Calvin

Calvin, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear santa I would

like ellot to have

a Ps5 fchristmas

your friend Jack

Jack, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

i Hop you Have a Hapi

christmas. For christmas

I wod lic Lego Teric

Thank you

Daniel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

Howare You? I

have been good

this year. I

use Kind words

may I have

big remot cntrol

aerplan

TaeYoung Kim, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dearsanta

canihave Some beyblades.

Mateo

Mateo Surinak, kindergarten, Blacklock Fine Arts

.

Dear Santa

How are you doing? I hope you and

Mrs. clas is doing good. My name is

Leila. L. For Christmas I would please

like three or two squishamaloew, one nesting

doll and one computer. Thank you

your friend Leila. L.

Leila, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

how are You doing?

how are The elves doing.?

can you bring a Ranbow high grls.?

are you comeing this year.

if You are wat abawt CoVid 19

Mreey Christmas

Love Kenzie

MacKenzie, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brielle. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. This year could you bring me a vanity set and maybe some dollies.

Thank you

I will leave you cookies.

Bye Santa

Love You

Brielle Cook, age 3

.

Dear Santa,

I have bben

good. canIplease

have a game?

From

Kitu

Kitu, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear santa

HOw ar the elves

I want LOL doll or a elf

Love zoey

Zoey, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

(Mom: Logan drew a picture for Santa, of Santa’s house and Santa holding a melting popsicle because he thought it was funny and wanted Santa to laugh. Ha ha. Logan is in kindergarten and still learning to write so mom’s helping. Logan likes to play outside and ride his bike. He really liked helping set up the tree this year. At school he likes to draw pictures to bring home for Mom and Dad. When he grows up he wants to be a dad and a grade 7 teacher. He also likes playing with his younger brother Oliver. Logan would like to ask Santa some questions:

Who Is your favorite reinDeer?

Who is your favoriTE thine to do?

What would Santa Like for ChRISTMAS?

Logan Turner, kindergarden, Parkside Elementary

.

Dear santa,

for Christmas I want a ps4 game unravel. Other ps4 games. Hot Wheels track. Lego.

From Mathew

Mathew Weselak, Grade 2, Richard Bulpitt Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I

have been listening to

mom and dad, and

played nicely with kity.

I want a soccer

ball for Christmas.

Thank you.!

Love Jot

Jot, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

for chrismas I don’t reely wan’t toys

I wan’t you to pleas make my dog feely beter Please, and olso don’t get sick Pleas. will you be comeing this year

for a toy, can I Pleas have the Yellow Rain Bow high dolls

Love Zoey

Zoey, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

to Santa

How Are you!

Have I Been Good

May I have a New

Barbee Dol and a New

ring and a New neclis

and 1.000000000 Bucs.

Love Nile, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSanta Claus