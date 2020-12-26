LETTERS TO SANTA2: Langley kids wishes and worries for the Jolly ‘Ol Elf

Roshaneh, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps ElementaryRoshaneh, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Aaran, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps ElementaryAaran, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Eliana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps ElementaryEliana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Naiyana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps ElementaryNaiyana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Brayden, Grade 1, Glenwood ElementaryBrayden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Calum, Grade 1, Glenwood ElementaryCalum, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Daya, Grade 1, Glenwood ElementaryDaya, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Leland, Grade 2, Glenwood ElementaryLeland, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
Aniya, grade 3, James Kennedy ElementaryAniya, grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Atley, Grade 3, James Kennedy ElementaryAtley, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Ben, Grade 3, James Kennedy ElementaryBen, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Braylie, Grade 3, James Kennedy ElementaryBraylie, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Eliot, Grade 3, James Kennedy ElementaryEliot, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Nikita, James Kennedy ElementaryNikita, James Kennedy Elementary
Amelia Grace McCoy, Grade 1, Cloverdale Catholic SchoolAmelia Grace McCoy, Grade 1, Cloverdale Catholic School
Zaira Santomin, Grade 3, NIcomekl ElementaryZaira Santomin, Grade 3, NIcomekl Elementary
Dear Santa, good morning or evenig! How is the

North Pole? I hope it’s nice there. Are the elves good. I hope

I hope my elves love me. For christmas, I would love a lava lamp, and

a dino mask. Mme. Laine woud love a gift. Are the reindeers hurt?

I hope my elves are very silly! It makes me giggle. Bye santa!

From Nikita

Nikita, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

I wish The COVID-19 will stop so I could hug and kiss my mom every day.

Zaira Santomin, Grade 3, Nicomekl Elementary

.

Dea Sa

nta

Leland

Leland, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

dear Santa

So how you going? I have

a few quwedions for you.

first ow do you go in howses with out geting covid? for chrastmas I plese

wat some amobi’s and

morio bros? thak’s

have you ever bin let

and you cat bring

som present for soem

pepol? I hop you and

and your elf’s

ar doind good

thak’s.

Eliot, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

I have

Been good this

year I help

people may I

have a New…

Eliana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

My name is Ayden and I am seven years old. I have been a good boy this year. This year I would love it if you could bing me fortnight Lama and a ‘fortnight storage’ and 3 fortnight guys and pokemon cards.

Thank you Santa

I will leave you some fruit.

Love you

Ayden Brown, age 7, Langley Meadows

.

dear Santa

I want a BaByalive or 8.you are so nice.

to me I love you I hope you have good Christmas

good Bye Form Braylie

Braylie, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear santa

caniplease Hav

a PS4 any

Pokemon Gan

Game a How are

the elvs DoinG

From Brayden

Brayden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How are

you? I can

have NDrntOs 5

Aaran, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Sata, I hop you

or well and of cors Rudolph to

and not jest Rudoph the

athre radrs to and m. clos

to I wish you guys a merry Christmas

Atley, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

My Name Amelia

I woulD

like.

1. Kin sewing.

2. hatchimalS.

3. moNOPoly.

4. Bloom Pop.

5. Slime Stuff.

6 Polly Pocket.

thank you

Love

Amelia McCoy, Grade 1, Cloverdale Catholic School

.

Dear Santa

maY I Plese Have

a ran Bow higrh

dol You ar the

Best Joly Man

ever How are

The rainDiers

Love Daya

Daya, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How are you.?

I have been good

this year. May I

have a nintndo

syitch and some christmas Toys.

Thank you santa

Love Roshaneh

Roshaneh, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I know that I alwas give you a biger list for you. but This year is

bifferent I went too figis a makapcit

and a dot fo sieal.

Can you give me your christmas

list. It was fun macin This

list.

your frend Aniya

Aniya, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How r the elf

Dow Sahta?

How r the reindeer

I wat un NerfGun.

love Calum

Calum, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I have been

good! I have

use kind wors

Love.

Naiyana

Naiya, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa claus,

Hello do you wear a mask?

and can you give me objects after?

yes? for Christmas I wanta

pokemon mon, pokeMonsun,

pokemon ultrasun, pokemonutramoon,

a new computer, a dog, a Jumbo

squishamallow and a lot of other objects.

your friend, Ben

Ben, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

