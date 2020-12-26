LETTERS TO SANTA2: Langley kids wishes and worries for the Jolly ‘Ol Elf

Dear Santa, good morning or evenig! How is the
North Pole? I hope it’s nice there. Are the elves good. I hope
I hope my elves love me. For christmas, I would love a lava lamp, and
a dino mask. Mme. Laine woud love a gift. Are the reindeers hurt?
I hope my elves are very silly! It makes me giggle. Bye santa!
From Nikita
Nikita, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
I wish The COVID-19 will stop so I could hug and kiss my mom every day.
Zaira Santomin, Grade 3, Nicomekl Elementary
Dea Sa
nta
Leland
Leland, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
dear Santa
So how you going? I have
a few quwedions for you.
first ow do you go in howses with out geting covid? for chrastmas I plese
wat some amobi’s and
morio bros? thak’s
have you ever bin let
and you cat bring
som present for soem
pepol? I hop you and
and your elf’s
ar doind good
thak’s.
Eliot, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have
Been good this
year I help
people may I
have a New…
Eliana, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Dear Santa
My name is Ayden and I am seven years old. I have been a good boy this year. This year I would love it if you could bing me fortnight Lama and a ‘fortnight storage’ and 3 fortnight guys and pokemon cards.
Thank you Santa
I will leave you some fruit.
Love you
Ayden Brown, age 7, Langley Meadows
dear Santa
I want a BaByalive or 8.you are so nice.
to me I love you I hope you have good Christmas
good Bye Form Braylie
Braylie, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear santa
caniplease Hav
a PS4 any
Pokemon Gan
Game a How are
the elvs DoinG
From Brayden
Brayden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Dear Santa
How are
you? I can
have NDrntOs 5
Aaran, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Dear Sata, I hop you
or well and of cors Rudolph to
and not jest Rudoph the
athre radrs to and m. clos
to I wish you guys a merry Christmas
Atley, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa
My Name Amelia
I woulD
like.
1. Kin sewing.
2. hatchimalS.
3. moNOPoly.
4. Bloom Pop.
5. Slime Stuff.
6 Polly Pocket.
thank you
Love
Amelia McCoy, Grade 1, Cloverdale Catholic School
Dear Santa
maY I Plese Have
a ran Bow higrh
dol You ar the
Best Joly Man
ever How are
The rainDiers
Love Daya
Daya, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Dear Santa
How are you.?
I have been good
this year. May I
have a nintndo
syitch and some christmas Toys.
Thank you santa
Love Roshaneh
Roshaneh, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Dear Santa
I know that I alwas give you a biger list for you. but This year is
bifferent I went too figis a makapcit
and a dot fo sieal.
Can you give me your christmas
list. It was fun macin This
list.
your frend Aniya
Aniya, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa
How r the elf
Dow Sahta?
How r the reindeer
I wat un NerfGun.
love Calum
Calum, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
Dear Santa
I have been
good! I have
use kind wors
Love.
Naiyana
Naiya, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
Dear Santa claus,
Hello do you wear a mask?
and can you give me objects after?
yes? for Christmas I wanta
pokemon mon, pokeMonsun,
pokemon ultrasun, pokemonutramoon,
a new computer, a dog, a Jumbo
squishamallow and a lot of other objects.
your friend, Ben
Ben, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
