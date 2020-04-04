Library cards, ebooks available online in Fraser Valley

Those without a card yet won’t have to go into a branch

Physical books aren’t available, but new digital library cards will allow people self-isolating to check out ebooks, audiobooks, and more. (Black Press Media files)

Libraries in Langley and the Fraser Valley are closed physically, but open digitally.

That now includes the ability to sign up for a library card without having to go into a branch.

“We have just launched an online form that will give people access to all our online resources,” said Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) spokesperson Jennifer Fehr.

As of the first week of April, the FVRL is offering an eCard through onlineregistration.fvrl.bc.ca, allowing people to borrow from the library’s archive of digital content.

That includes ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and TV services, and eLearning resources.

“FVRL is here to support all of our community members by making our digital content accessible,” said Heather Scoular, FVRL director of customer experience. “The introduction of the eCard is one of the many ways FVRL has evolved its services over the past month to best serve the community how and where they need it. The library can help keep you stay connected, while we keep apart.”

The content library includes books through the OverDrive system, Acorn TV, Kanopy, Mango Languages, and other services.

After all physical branches were closed starting on March 16, FVRL announced that it was even closing all its book drops. Fines on books still checked out at the time will be waived.

The library system also hosted an online dance party on March 27.

