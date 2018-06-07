Raise a glass in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

Inaugural pub night will be held June 23 at Murrayville Town Pub

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley will host its inaugural Charity Pub Night fundraiser on Saturday, June 23, at the Murrayville Town Pub, 22070 48A Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and admission includes a full roast beef buffet dinner, a drink, and chance to win a door prize. There will also be some great raffle prizes and a 50/50 draw.

Entertainment will be provided by Groove Machine.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 15. Tickets are available by calling the BBBS Langley office at 604-530-5055 or by requesting them online.

There will be no tickets available at the door on the night of the event.

