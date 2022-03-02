List of Fraser Valley Regional Library events coming up for March

The Fraser Valley Regional Library has a bunch of virtual programs happening throughout the month of March. Registration is required for these events. To sign up, go to www.fvrl.bc.ca and search under “events.”

Heartfulness Meditation • This is suitable for beginners who would like to explore meditation practice. The program is presented in partnership with Heartfulness Canada. In this presentation, the attendees will be able to learn the benefits of sleep and how to obtain a good night’s sleep through heartfulness meditation techniques. Wednesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Teen Paper Crafts • Join FVRL staff to learn and share techniques about paper artistry. At the March session, teens will discuss making seed paper and other paper altering crafts. Thursday, March 3, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tread Lightly • Master tread trainer Brian Pratt will talk about outdoor ethics while having fun in a four-wheel drive vehicle. Topics include: travelling responsibly, avoiding sensitive areas, respecting the rights of others, and doing your part. Monday, March 7, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thor Trivia • Test your knowledge of the God of Thunder with the Thor Trivia event. Conquer the trilogy alone or assemble a team. Tuesday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cookbook Club • At the March session, FVRL staff will be diving into a discussion of Greek cuisine. Folks can share their favourite Greek recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. Thursday, March 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Read Around the World – Mexico • Read around the world with FVRL where a new country/theme is announced each month. Participants read something from that area of the world, then they drop in to share their favourites and to see a summary of books from library staff. Travel guides, novels, memoirs, cookbooks… the sky’s the limit. Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DocuFilm Club • Join FVRL staff for a discussion of the documentary film Love Hate Love, available via Kanopy. Love Hate Love weaves together the stories of three families whose lives were torn apart by some of the most notorious terrorist attacks of the 21st century, yet refused to succumb to despair or hate. Love Hate Love is a moving story about the resilience of the human spirit, and the power of hope and love to transform lives and help fight hate in the world. Monday, March 14, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Science World – How2Science • This year during spring break, Science World will be presenting their special “How2Science” program for FVRL live for four special performances. These sessions, offered virtually, will have kids thinking like a scientist. Attendees will be introduced to the scientific process (observe, predict, test) through a series of demos and hands-on activities. Dates: Tuesdays, March 15 and 22, and Thursdays, March 17 and 24. All sessions go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Afternoon Book Club • Join fellow readers in a discussion of timely, topical and noteworthy works of fiction and non-fiction. This month’s book is Wild Rose by Sharon Batula. Tuesday, March 15, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Young Writers • Children between the ages of nine and 12 can explore their imagination and develop creative writing skills. Join FVRL staff for creative writing activities, story games, and writing challenges. Thursday, March 17, 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Among Us: Teen Games Hang Out • Teens aged 13 to 18 can hang out for an afternoon of tasks and traitors. Launch into space with your fellow crew mates and help sniff out the impostors. Play Among Us with teens across the Fraser Valley on Zoom. For this program participants will need two devices: one to join the Zoom call on, and one to play on with the Among Us game downloaded (free to download on iOS and Android, PC/MAC/Switch alternatives are also available). Friday, March 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

