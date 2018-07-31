Fort Langley National Historic Site interpreter Aman Johal will be one of the guests on this month’s Valley Voices podcast by local historian Mark Forsythe. Each month he looks at the Fraser Valley’s history with special guests. (Langley Advance files)

LISTEN: Langley historians reflect on wartime and coins

Valley Voices recounts Canada’s role in ending the Great War.

It was 100 years ago that Canada played a critical role in helping end the carnage of the Great War, and according to local historian Warren Sommer that impacted greatly on families of small Canadian communities such as Langley.

Retired broadcaster and Langley historian Mark Forsythe hosts a monthly podcast show called Valley Voices, which delves into historic stories up and down the Fraser Valley.

The show, which debuted back in March, airs the first Wednesday of every month, and rebroadcasted each Wednesday of that month.

In this month’s glimpse into the past, Forsythe talks with Sommer about what the Canadians faced – including some of the Langley men who never made it back home.

Forsythe will also be chatting with Shannon Bettles, the collections officer for the Fort Langley National Historic Site. She will highlight ancient Chinese coins found at the fort in a new White Glove program.

Plus, fellow fort interpreter Aman Johal will preview the Hidden Histories walking tours currently running in the village. They run until Aug. 25 and include stories of the early pioneers.

Click here to listen to this month’s instalment.

