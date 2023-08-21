Little squirts invited to compete in Aldergrove lemonade contest

Children up to the age of 16 can be part of the Little Lemonade Legends mentorship project

The Aldergrove Business Association is hosting a taste-test contest for lemonade. Children up to age 16 can enter. (Jodi Steeves/Special to Black Press Media)

Children have a chance to win $250 in the Little Lemonade Legends contest Sunday, Aug. 27.

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) contest is for kids up to age 16, and the winners will be determined by public voting based on taste testing.

”The idea is to have an Aldergrove child partner with a local business and ask advise on how to run a successful lemonade stand,” explained Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA. “There will be 10 questions provided that the student can ask a local business. The local business will provide a sandwich board next to their sponsored lemonade stand as a sponsor.”

The public event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Aldergrove Plaza (272nd Street and Fraser Highway). The ABA is providing tables for the little lemonade makers as well as tents, washrooms, and fencing.

The contestants bring their homemade lemonade, any other supplies they will need, and their decorations. Steeves said there are no strict rules on the lemonade recipes. Kids can get creative. Her son and a friend have entered, and their recipe includes beets.

There are $250 prizes for each of three categories – best lemonade, best stand, and most creative marketing. All categories will be decided by the public. The cash prizes are being provided by Otter Co-op, the ABA, and Langley Community Services.

People can sign up their children at the ABA website aldergroveba.ca. For more information, they can contact littlelemonadelegends@gmail.com or 604-833-5634.

Steeves recommends the kids are signed up at least a week before the Sunday event so they have time to connect with the business and learn, ready their marketing and decorations, and make sure their recipe is the tastiest.

Kids can compete as individuals or teams, such as siblings. The kids do not have to live in Aldergrove to take part.

As of Aug. 10, there were about 14 kids or teams entered. Steeves said there is no limit to the number of entrants. If the entrants know an Aldergrove business, they can reach out to ask about partnering, otherwise the ABA will match entrants with a business mentor. The kids can ask questions of the business partner or use questions provided by the ABA.

“They can do a phone call, or they can come in and meet the business person in person,” she said.

Steeves explained that the business partners are there to share their knowledge so the kids can run a successful lemonade stand.

The lessons being taught go beyond business, and include creating community and giving back.

“Tastings are free, but we’re going to have a little donation jar at each table,” she explained. “So if people would like to put donations in there for the [Aldergrove] food bank and the kids will then donate those on their behalf.”

Depending on how this first event goes, the ABA is looking to make this an annual event.

“Everybody seems to be quite excited about it,” she said.

There are QR codes and banners going up around Aldergrove to help spread the word about the lemonade contest as well as the Alder Groove & Grub Festival the day before.

