Live from the Langley Food Bank: a Washington State radio station comes north

A live radio broadcast from the Langley Food Bank raised more than $400 in cash and filled seven bins with donated food on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Washington State radio station came north for a weekend fundraising appeal at the Langley Food Bank.

Praise 106.5 FM from Lynden, a Christian radio station that broadcasts into B.C., sent the new host of the station’s “A New Day” Show, Greg Otterholt, who broadcast live from the front parking lot of the food bank at 5768 203rd St. on Saturday, Oct. 9, along with the Praise Street Team, who handed out with games, music, and “Praise swag.”

Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce said over about four hours, the event raised more than $400 in cash and filled seven bins with donated food.

Calamunce said the U.S. visitors told him there was no waiting at customs.

“They said they were the only ones at the border,” he explained.

Praise 106.5 FM from Lynden sent the new host of the station’s “A New Day” Show, Greg Otterholt, to broadcast live from the front parking lot of the food bank at 5768 203rd St. on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was the first time the station has promoted a Langley Food Bank event, something that was arranged by Langley realtor Joel Schacter of Elevation Real Estate, who regularly volunteers at the bank.

“He’s a great guy,” Calamunce said of Schacter.

“We’ll definitely do it again.

READ ALSO: Coghlan Elementary comes through for Aldergrove Food Bank

READ ALSO: City council gives preliminary approval to tax breaks for food bank, hospital auxiliary

Food BankLangley