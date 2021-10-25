Live-streamed Remembrance Day ceremony for Aldergrove Legion

Annual Ceremony goes virtual for second year

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a live-streamed ceremony for the first time, in 2020 (Aldergrove Star Files)

The pandemic has affected the way Remembrance Day ceremonies are run, including ceremonies at Branch 265 in Aldergrove.

President, Doug Hadley, said the ceremony is being live-streamed for the second year.

“Just like last year, we will be having a virtual celebration, we aren’t encouraging the general public to show up in person, but we are allowing a limit of 50 people to stand around the cenotaph,” said Hadley.

Organizers will cap the service at 50 people, not including the flag bearer, trumpeter, bagpiper, minister, legion president, and representatives from the military.

“We need to stay vigil, we need to continue to protect the veterans, and the seniors,” added Hadley.

For those who are asked not to attend, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Aldergrove Legion Facebook page.

Last year, the legion was closed both inside, and outside, meaning people weren’t able to talk about the ceremony.

“We couldn’t open the lounge last year, so when the ceremony ended, nobody could talk about it or why we celebrate Remembrance Day,” said Hadley.

This year, the lounge inside the legion will be open, with a capacity limit of 170 people.

Hadley added, the annual flypast by members of the Fraser Blues formation flying team will also be taking place.

Poppy sales are set to begin Oct. 29, and run through to Nov. 11. Poppy boxes will be placed at local Aldergrove businesses, and schools.

Money from poppy sales goes directly towards feeding veterans, and seniors in the community.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

