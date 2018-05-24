Living 60+ looks into the new dementia village, debt and addiction

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but we should also make sure we have a village to take care of the frail and elderly as well.

In this issue of Living 60+, we take a look inside The Village, Canada’s first ‘dementia village’ that will be home to 78 dementia sufferers here in Langley.

A new feature, “Dollars and Sense,” looks at the embarrassment of getting too far into debt and examines how that happens and how declaring bankruptcy is a positive solution not a sign of failure.

We discuss the growing opioid epidemic in the senior population and talk about over-medication, drug sharing and the increase in the number of patients becoming addicted to prescription medicines.

In Talking Politics, political reporter Frank Bucholtz takes a look at just how elections at all levels can be influenced by third parties and pressure groups and how advertising and promotion have affected past campaigns and what steps are being taken to regulate third party interference in upcoming elections.

For our “Seniors and Sexuality” feature, Maureen McGrath once again provides some information to help seniors keep their sexual health in good shape.

Also June brings us Seniors Week in B.C. and we have provided a calendar of events that will give you a good look at what the local communities and senior centres have on tap to recognize our amazing senior population in Langley.

– Jim McGregor