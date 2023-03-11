Langley City is likely to be the site of a future symposium on healthy aging. Previous symposia and forums have been held around the Lower Mainland, like this one, but the Langley event is planned to be less like the larger "seniors expos." (Fraser Health photo)

Living 60+: Seniors symposium planned for Langley City

The City has one of the highest percentages of seniors, especially downtown, in the region

A symposium on healthy aging for both the public and health professionals is coming to Langley this June, if organizers can find a suitable venue.

Victora Casas-Alcuaz, a clinical nurse specialist with the Frail Elderly-Older Adult Network for Fraser Health, said the pandemic illustrated again that seniors are among the most vulnerable groups in society.

She’s organizing the new symposium, planned for early June in Langley, to gather together both the public and health professionals to talk about preventing frailty and changing the culture around talking about aging.

The symposium will have two phases.

The morning and early afternoon will be for members of the public, with a focus on seniors, but allowing in family members, including children.

There will be meals and entertainment, but also pharmacy consultations, geriatricians, geriatric psychologists, dieticans, and professionals in advanced-care planners.

In the afternoon, the symposium will change gears and move on to providing education for professionals.

There’s a lack of knowledge about aging, even among health-care providers, Casas-Alcuaz said. Some people have internalized ageism.

She moved from working in critical care to geriatric care in her career, and had people asking her why she would do that, since critical care is a “sexier” area of medical work.

Some of the material covered at the symposium may be familiar to those who have attended previous seniors-focused events, but the idea is about reaching people who haven’t necessarily been able to come to other events.

Casas-Alcuaz said her group has been involved before the pandemic in events like larger seniors expos in Vancouver.

But those events tended to attract people who were independent, could easily travel around the region, and had the money to enter the expo, Casas-Alcuaz said.

Then, there’s online events, which are sometimes difficult for seniors who have issues with hearing or vision, she noted.

That’s why they want this next event to be localized, free, and accessible.

“So we’re starting in Langley,” Casas-Alcuaz said.

She hopes that this symposium can be the template for many more across other communities.

The event will be free to the public.

“We’re getting sponsorships,” said Casas-Alcuaz.

The official date has not yet been set for the event, but Casas-Alcuaz is hoping for around June 10, dependent on the group finding a location in Langley.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthLangleySeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fort Langley historic site and libraries are the place to B for spring break

Just Posted

Anne Krikorian
LIVING 60+: Langley seniors recall their first paid jobs

Langley City is likely to be the site of a future symposium on healthy aging. Previous symposia and forums have been held around the Lower Mainland, like this one, but the Langley event is planned to be less like the larger "seniors expos." (Fraser Health photo)
Living 60+: Seniors symposium planned for Langley City

Vancouver Giants got out to an early lead, but were unable to hold on as Kelowna came back to win in front of their home crowd Friday, March 10. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in Kelowna

Don Denton photograph
IN OUR OPINION: Online civil law needed to help victims

Pop-up banner image