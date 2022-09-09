LMHF calling young artists to help them thank the donors

In October 2021, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) launched a fundraiser campaign to build Langley Foundry, an integrated health and wellness centre for youth.
With the help of generous donors and contributions from the Township, $2.1 million was raised to build the 7,600-square-foot facility on Eastleigh Crescent.
Calling Langley’s young artists!
Create original artwork and submit it for a chance to win $50! Winning submissions will be used to say thank you donors who have helped renovate @FoundryLangley
Submission details in the photo here! pic.twitter.com/yFneEUyh6P
— LMH Foundation (@LMHFoundation1) August 23, 2022
While the foundation has thanked the donors multiple times in past for their help, it’s time to acknowledge their generosity with a special gift, said Terra Scheer, the hospital foundation’s communications coordinator.
The foundation is calling Langley’s young artists aged 12 to 24 to share their original artwork as part of a contest and help the foundation thank the donors.
The artwork should be within a five by seven inches frame (portrait or landscape) and reflect the theme of health-life balance. One of the lucky winners will take home $50, and the selected piece will be gifted to the top donors (who contributed $10,000 or more) at a private event end of September.
The donors will be hosted at Foundry Langley, located at 20616 Eastleigh Crescent.
To participate in the contest, interested artists can submit their artwork before Sept. 15 in person at the Foundry Langley facility or by emailing a scanned copy at pam.drake@lmhfoundation.com
“It is wonderful to connect youth with donors in this way. We are really excited about this contest and appreciative of everyone who has allowed us to build Foundry Langley,” Scheer concluded.
