Local agency given more bucks to combat anti-racism

Langley Community Services one of 36 organizations given added funds

A local community agency has been given $5,000 from the province for anti-racism efforts.

Langley Community Services received the grant to facilitate dialogues between youth to increase awareness about racism, discrimination, and hatred in a changing community, and to create public artwork.

Friday, the province announced an additional $372,500 to the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to help organizations combat racism in communities throughout B.C.

Thirty-six organizations will receive the increased funding to support local anti-racism initiatives in 57 communities around B.C., including the local community services, said Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives.

“Racism is real and it’s pervasive in our communities. We must take action to combat racism in our local communities,” Singh said.

“Our government is increasing funding for the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to empower British Columbians to identify and help stamp out discrimination.”

The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network delivers coordinated services by connecting communities with the information, supports and training they need to respond to and prevent future incidents of racism and hate.

Recently, the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network created multilingual videos to promote what to do if someone witnesses or is the victim of a hate crime.

The 36 organizations, representing 57 communities, will each receive $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 to address a recent increase in racism, especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This one-time funding increase will enable communities to engage in additional projects that provide anti-racism resources and support.

“In response to the recent increases in racist attacks and incidents, this funding increase will help Resilience BC expand our capacity to work with communities to help combat racism,” said Ravi Saxena, executive director, Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society of Prince George, one of the 36 organizations receiving extra funds.

“Hate has no place in B.C., and every person in British Columbia has a right to feel safe.”

.

