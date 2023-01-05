Aldergrove resident Ernie Jantzen has hosted multiple clothing drives in the past. Here, Surrey residents can be seen browsing through the collection at a previous event. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Ernie Jantzen has hosted multiple clothing drives in the past. Here, Surrey residents can be seen browsing through the collection at a previous event. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Local Aldergrove man hosts free clothing drive for community

Ernie Jantzen continues tradition of helping those in need

Langley residents looking for gently used clothing and household items can head to St. Dunstan’s church in Aldergrove on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a free event organized by local man Ernie Jantzen.

Jantzen, the founder of Clothes 2 U, is bringing his popular free clothing drive back to Aldergrove.

“It makes my day when the children leave with their treasures in hand, a big smile on their face and a sparkle in their eye,” said Jantzen.

For more than a decade, he has been hosting free clothing and small household item giveaways at locations around the Lower Mainland, providing much needed assistance to those struggling financially. The upcoming event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a $3 admission fee.

There will be 18 tables filled with items ranging from kitchenware and linens to toys and books. There will also be tables of clothes for babies, children, men, and women, as well as a selection of footwear and possibly even some canned food.

He also thanked those who have supported him in his journey.

“The more I can connect those who have with those who need, the better it is,” he added.

Jantzen was inspired by the example set by his mother, who passed away six years ago.

“My dear mother was a huge inspiration, with her example during my childhood of helping others,” said Jantzen.

“I am glad she was able to see Clothes 2 U develop into something of substance before she passed away,” he continued.

In addition to the upcoming event, Jantzen recently held a community Christmas meal in Aldergrove.

He shared that the event was a success, with a good turnout and plenty of donations to go around.

“It’s always a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to the community and bring a little joy to people’s lives during the holiday season,” Jantzen said.

For more information on the Saturday, Jan. 21 event or to learn about other upcoming drives, people can visit the Clothes 2 U website at https://clothes2u.ca/ or the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Clothes2uBCSociety/.

