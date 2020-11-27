Kim Snow (left) of Kimz Angels has spent more than two decades helping the less fortunate in the community. (Langley Advance Times files)

Kim Snow (left) of Kimz Angels has spent more than two decades helping the less fortunate in the community. (Langley Advance Times files)

Local angel chosen for top Langley Chamber of Commerce community award

The H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award was presented this week

The founder of a group that distributes everything from hot soup to clothing has been named the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award winner.

Kimz Angels was founded by Kimberly Snow who took to social media to send warm thoughts to her team, particularly because of the extra burden of the global pandemic.

“It has been tough on all of us,” she noted. “Thank you to everyone out there that’s doing their part.”

In the true spirit of Harold Stafford, Kim gives back to her community daily, the Great Langley Chamber of Commerce said in announcing the winner.

“It is our pleasure to acknowledge the hard and continuous work that Kim organizes in our community,” said chamber president Brad Kiendl. “Kim and her Angels are out finding those in need and trying to make there lives better one meal, blanket and smile at a time.”

It’s been about 20 years of working to help the needy, and in that time, the number of people involved in Kimz Angels has gone from the original three, Snow, Ford and Stew. The group, with more than 70 members, coordinates the collection and delivery of clothing, furniture, food, baby items, kids toys, school supplies, and more for families and individuals to help people in times of trouble to get their lives back on track.

The group works in 13 local schools as well as having a mobile unit with nurses and paramedics out nights and weekends to help street people.

Thank you everyone for your kindness and your support I feel blessed thankful and honoured
To be part of the change in…

Posted by Kimz Angels on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Snow, a longtime resident of Langley, won the Community Impact Award at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence night in 2019. People may be familiar with the Langley-based group from seeing the pink trucks out an about in the community picking up donations or distributing items to help the less fortunate residents.

.

