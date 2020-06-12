Local pride fest to be celebrated with social media and at-home decorating

Langley’s first pride event was initially scheduled for Aug. 8 at McLeod Athletic Park

The Langley pride fest organizing committee has decided not to hold their event at McLeod Park this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Initially set for Aug. 8, committee member Stacey Wakelin told the Langley Advance Times that the decision has been made to celebrate pride in different capacities for 2020.

“It does not seem responsible to host an event of the size this year, and yet, as a committee and community, we feel it is still important to recognize pride this year,” Wakelin said.

Surrey Pride has donated time on their platform to welcome Langley pride fest to their virtual celebrations on June 27 at 3 p.m.

People can visit www.surreypride.ca to join in or find out more.

“Langley pride fest will also have more of a virtual celebration this year and we will be asking the community to celebrate with us,” Wakelin added.

On Aug. 8, people are encouraged to celebrate by flying a pride flag at their home or by putting up other decorations, and then sharing support on social media platforms.

“Please stay tuned to our website and social media for full details to come,” Wakelin said.

The event at McLeod Athletic Park was to be Langley’s first official pride festival.

It was described as a family-friendly gathering to promote inclusion and equality for the LGBTQ2S+ community with entertainment and opportunities for community groups to take part.

People can visit langleypridefest.ca for more information on the local celebration and updates from the committee.

Most Read