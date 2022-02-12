Local realtor sponsors business contest for Aldergrove kids

Jodi Steeve, a local realtor has sponsored multiple charity and contests for kids in the past. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s time for Aldergrove students to put their business ideas on paper that they’ve been mulling over.

Winning ideas get a $100 cash prize. Local realtor Jodi Steeves has partnered with Aldergrove Business Association for the new ‘kidbiz’ contest to encourage young minds in the community to submit their business ideas.

“Kids have been hit hard with isolation and we wanted to do something to help get them outdoors and encourage their creative entrepreneurial skills,” said Steeves.

Those interested can participate by submitting any business idea to Steeves’ team, who will forward the submissions to the local business association. Each of the five winners selected by the judging panel will receive a $100 cash prize and a free one-year membership to the business association. Steeves feels many kids, including her son, spend too much time on the computer, and hence such a contest would be a great way to get them thinking creatively.

The contest even has Steeves’ two-year-old rat terrier dog as the mascot.

“Kids have great ideas and we want to encourage them to go after their dreams while supporting our community and watching Aldergrove grow.” While the contest is primarily designed for kids, Steeves said that her team might create another category of awards if they receive an out-of-the-box idea from adults.

