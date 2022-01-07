Local realtor’s free Christmas, a ‘success’

The Sharma family served 33 families this year, with plans to grow the program next year

Dave Sharma, owner of Alder Liquor Store, (right) served 33 families and handed out close 80 meal boxes on Christmas Day. (Special to Black Press Media)

An Aldergrove-based realtor celebrated this year’s Christmas with the community.

Sunny Sharma, an Aldergrove resident and realtor, served 33 families a free Christmas dinner at Veerji Fish ‘n Grill.

The annual event on Dec. 25 saw more people reaching out than the previous year. The organizer believes the marketing efforts of his team and staff at Langley Food Bank played an important role in creating awareness.

Sunny, with his father Dave Sharma– the owner of Alder Liquor Store – collaborated with Veerji Fish ’n Grill to hand-out close to 80 meal boxes loaded with south-Asian dishes.

It was his second year hosting the dinner, and he said they are hoping to serve more individuals and families next year.

“We are brainstorming on ideas to make it [Christmas dinner] better. Maybe next time, we can get people to pre-register and drop-off boxes at their homes,” he explained.

The father-son duo is also considering collaborating with Langley’s food bank and hosting the dinner at their location.

“We just want to accommodate as many people as possible and make it easier for them to reach out to us,” said Sunny.

“Thanks to the entire Aldergrove community for trying to get the message out. We successfully reached out to more people… as compared to previous year. We will brainstorm to make it better for next year,” he added.

