Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Langley Advance Times file)

Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Langley Advance Times file)

Local realtor’s giveaway money helps a struggling family with home renovations

The money was a much-needed support after a member lost their job due to back injury

A local resident who was the winner of an Aldergrove realtor’s $6,000 giveaway has recently finished her house renovations, and the mother of two was over the moon after seeing the results.

In March this year, Melissa Mercer received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves and her ‘VIP’ team.’

The money has helped the financially struggling family get some construction and flooring work done at their Aldergrove home, which now has a new sliding glass door, a front door, and a renovated staircase.

There is still some renovation work that needs to be done, for which Mercer would have to pay out of pocket, but the family is thankful for the money that helped them get started.

“It is absolutely amazing. They have gone above and beyond my budget to complete what I had asked for,” she said.

An Inclusion Langley employee, Mercer lives in Aldergrove with her husband and two boys, aged four and seven. She won the contest after her friend, Annie Smith, who she met at her son’s school, nominated her for the prize.

.

MORE ABOUT THE CONTEST: Winner of $6,000 giveaway by Aldergrove realtor announced

READ MORE: Aldergrove teen earns Jodi Steeves Kindness Award and the $1,000 that goes with it

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationLangleyrealtorRenovations

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Learning about services at Aldergrove legion

Just Posted

A small group gathered at the Afghanistan war memorial at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Remembrance Day. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A moment of silence at Afghanistan war memorial in Langley

Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Langley Advance Times file)
Local realtor’s giveaway money helps a struggling family with home renovations

Aldergrove Legion branch president Doug Hadley said thanks to a ‘generous’ donation by the Otter Co-op, they are able to spruce up the exterior and change it to a more appropriate shade of blue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Learning about services at Aldergrove legion

Canada Red downed Sweden Friday, Nov. 11 to clinch a spot in the Saturday gold medal final at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canadian teams make medal round at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley