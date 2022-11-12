Local realtor’s giveaway money helps a struggling family with home renovations

The money was a much-needed support after a member lost their job due to back injury

Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Langley Advance Times file)

A local resident who was the winner of an Aldergrove realtor’s $6,000 giveaway has recently finished her house renovations, and the mother of two was over the moon after seeing the results.

In March this year, Melissa Mercer received $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steeves and her ‘VIP’ team.’

The money has helped the financially struggling family get some construction and flooring work done at their Aldergrove home, which now has a new sliding glass door, a front door, and a renovated staircase.

There is still some renovation work that needs to be done, for which Mercer would have to pay out of pocket, but the family is thankful for the money that helped them get started.

“It is absolutely amazing. They have gone above and beyond my budget to complete what I had asked for,” she said.

An Inclusion Langley employee, Mercer lives in Aldergrove with her husband and two boys, aged four and seven. She won the contest after her friend, Annie Smith, who she met at her son’s school, nominated her for the prize.

.

MORE ABOUT THE CONTEST: Winner of $6,000 giveaway by Aldergrove realtor announced

READ MORE: Aldergrove teen earns Jodi Steeves Kindness Award and the $1,000 that goes with it

.

DonationLangleyrealtorRenovations