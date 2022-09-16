A Langley Tim Hortons employee prepares smile cookies ahead of the 2021 kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Local Tim Hortons joins nation-wide smile cookie campaign

People can visit participating locations to purchase $1 cookies

As Canada’s leading restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, returns with its annual Smile Cookie campaign, local franchise owners, too, have stepped up to help the community’s non-profits.

Langley’s Gregory McAuley is the owner of G-R3volution Enterprises, a 10-restaurant Tim Hortons franchise group in Fraser Valley. Eight of these restaurants are in Langley and two in Cloverdale.

All 10 facilities together will be supporting the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF), Surrey’s Options Community Services, and Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Selling Tim Hortons’ $1 smile cookies at selected restaurants in Langley, McAuley hopes to raise about $20,000 this year, with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefiting the local charities.

The fundraiser will LMHF run its program at Foundry Langley, a mental health and wellness centre for youth. The week-long nationwide campaign starts on Monday, Sept. 19 and ends on Sept. 25. Locally, McAuley has planned a kick-off event on Monday, Sept. 19 at Tim Hortons’ Willowbrook Drive location – 20020 Willowbrook Dr. Kick-off celebrations at 9 a.m. will include a pop-up cookie shop and photo booth.

Some local politicians and sports personalities too will be present for the opening ceremony.

“We are excited to be able to raise money for local charities. The money will help those struggling with mental health and those who don’t have access to food… things that are overlooked in many cases,” said McAuley, who has been supporting local and national charities through the Smile Cookie campaign since 1996.

Last year, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada raised a record-breaking $12.2 million for more than 600 local charities and community groups.

Those interested in supporting the local charities through the Smile Cookie campaign can visit the following locations:

1. 20300 Douglas Crescent

2. 20270 Logan Ave.

3. 20020 Willowbrook Dr.

4. 6036 Glover Rd.

5. 18682 Fraser Hwy. (Cloverdale)

6. 19705 Fraser Hwy – Willowbrook Shopping Centre

7. 19712 Fraser Hwy

8. 19171 Fraser Hwy (Cloverdale)

9. 7272 200th St

10. 19971 72nd Ave

LMHF is also offering the option to pre-order at lmhfoundation.com/smilecookie.

.

.

charityCharity and DonationsLangleyTim Hortons

 

Greg McAuley with Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

