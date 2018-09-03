Loft Country Fair returns Sept. 8

Camp Round Up and Country Fair has many exciting attractions such as pony and hay rides

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Trent and Sherry Sultz offer a horse camp for hundreds of youths every summer at their Aldergrove acreage.

The Loft Country Children’s Camp is holding its annual Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s Camp Round Up and Country Fair has many exciting attractions such as face painting, pony rides, hay rides, food, cotton candy, ice cream, birds of prey show, bumper cars, bouncy pillow, Loft mountain waterslide, gold panning/mining at the water wheel and more.

They also feature a one day discount on next season’s 2019 Horse Camps, offering a 25 per cent discount on all camp sessions paid in advance.

Everyone is invited to attend the Country Fair. A good ol’ western line dance is also coming to the stage at the Loft Country Fair.

Loft Country is located at 2640 248th St. For information call 604-607-1387, toll free 1-877-607-1387 or email camp@loftcountry.com/ or see website at https://www.loftcountry.ca/index.html/.

This is their biggest event of the year so you won’t want to miss it. Grab your cowboy hat and we’ll see y’all at the fair.