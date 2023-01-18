Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Colebank now resides at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6.

Frances was born in Rossland, B.C. After living on Vancouver Island – Victoria, Courtenay, and Nanaimo – from 1938 to 1980 – she moved to Aldergrove and then to Tabor Home in Abbotsford.

She was active in the community, working on election days, doing income tax for many years at the Aldergrove seniors’ centre, and renting out the OAP Hall for various functions.

Square dancing was her passion, and she participated with a dance group on numerous cruises for 10 years.

Colebank lived in her own house until the age of 97. She played crib and bridge, and kept active with gardening.

She still enjoys a daily game of crib while living at Tabor Home.

Her two daughters live in Abbotsford and visit her daily.

