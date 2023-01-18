Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6. (Special to Black Press Media)

Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6. (Special to Black Press Media)

Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Colebank now resides at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6.

Frances was born in Rossland, B.C. After living on Vancouver Island – Victoria, Courtenay, and Nanaimo – from 1938 to 1980 – she moved to Aldergrove and then to Tabor Home in Abbotsford.

She was active in the community, working on election days, doing income tax for many years at the Aldergrove seniors’ centre, and renting out the OAP Hall for various functions.

Square dancing was her passion, and she participated with a dance group on numerous cruises for 10 years.

Colebank lived in her own house until the age of 97. She played crib and bridge, and kept active with gardening.

She still enjoys a daily game of crib while living at Tabor Home.

Her two daughters live in Abbotsford and visit her daily.

AldergroveCelebrationSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No horsing around for Langley artist who got serious about painting post-retirement

Just Posted

Black Fish Ethan M’Lot (left) and Grizzlies player Curtis Goode (right) tangled on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action. Black Fish defeated the Grizzlies 12-9. (Ryan Molag LEC photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Victories by both the Black Fish and the Sea Spray in Arena Lacrosse League

Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6. (Special to Black Press Media)
Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley School District to bring in unlicensed substitute teachers amid shortage

Snow plow clearing roads in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township council mulls plan for clearing snow off major sidewalks