Former Langley Township councillor and RCMP officer Grant Ward has died at the age of 80. (Langley Advance Times files)

Longtime Langley Township councillor Grant Ward dies

The former councillor served for a dozen years under three mayors

Longtime former Langley Township councillor Grant Ward has died at the age of 80, following a brief battle with cancer.

Ward’s son Tony Ward posted the news on Grant Ward’s Facebook page, saying that Ward had died on Sept. 30.

According to Tony Ward, his father only learned of the cancer about a month before his passing. He and his wife Vera spent the first part of September visiting family, and after suffering a significant decline on his return, he had to enter hospital and then hospice.

Ward tried his luck at municipal politics in 1999, and was first successfully elected as a Township councillor in 2002, and served until 2014, when he was defeated.

A former RCMP officer, he arrived in Langley while still serving with the force in 1970, where he established the detachment’s first dedicated Traffic Detail.

Five years later, he was transferred and promoted, but he remained a Langley resident, and would live here for five decades.

After his retirement from the RCMP, Ward became a local business owner and was an enthusiastic recreational pilot. Before being elected to the Township council, he was involved in various community events, including chairing the Langley Canada Day Celebrations, as a director of the Downtown Langley Merchants Association, and with On-Stage-Langley.

He served on council under three mayors, starting with Kurt Alberts, then Rick Green, and finally Jack Froese.

“He will be greatly missed,” said Coun. Petrina Arnason, who was chairing Monday’s council meeting. “Our thoughts and prayers will be with his family at this sad time.”

“You could always count on him,” Froese recalled of Ward.

If he couldn’t make it to a community event, Ward was always willing to step in and represent the Township council, Froese recalled.

“He was a fine public servant, and a fine gentleman,” Froese said.

Former mayor Kurt Alberts also remembered Ward’s reliability in both political and private life, and his love of his family.

“Family always came first for Grant,” Alberts said.

He remembered Ward’s love of square dancing and barbershop quartet singing.

When Alberts started a Memory Grove treeplanting project in Fort Langley some years ago, Ward was the first to sign up.

Everyone had the chance to name their tree.

“Grant and Vera’s tree is named Toodle-oo,” Alberts said.

After leaving Township politics, Ward remained active in the community, nominating pilot and former Langley Airport manager George Miller for Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame.

LangleyLangley Townshipmunicipal politicsObituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Playing in the pumpkin patch
Next story
Pumpkin pies popular with Langley’s senior set

Just Posted

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Longtime Langley Township councillor Grant Ward dies

The former councillor served for a dozen years under three mayors

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

Langley entrepreneurs open new brewery amid COVID-19 challenges

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks officially opened this past weekend

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Most Read