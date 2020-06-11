When you see Covid the Corvid (crow), you’re at the right place. Murrayville illustrator Sarah Main created the character for a SOURCES Food Bank donation drive at her condo. (Sarah Main/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Look for the crow, and you’ve found the food bank donation site

Langley illustrator creates whimsical mascot for Sunday’s event in Murrayville

Would-be contributors to a donation drive for the SOURCES Langley Food Bank will know they’re in the right place this Sunday, June 14, when they see a poster outside the Trillium condo complex in Murrayville with the image of a happy-looking crow wearing a baseball cap, while one wing hugs some donated goods, including a can marked “coins.”

“Covid the Corvid,” is the whimsical mascot for the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the 45-unit complex located at 21975 49th Avenue.

He is the creation of illustrator Sarah Main, one of the residents.

“He actually came about as a typo,” Main explained to the Langley Advance Times.

“On social media, auto-complete will turn “Covid” into “Corvid” which means crow,” Main related.

READ ALSO: Sources Langley Food Bank finds new home

Main has been creating whimsical animal characters for years, and is a regular contributor to the annual month-long “InkTober” challenge event for illustrators around the world.

“I really, really love illustrating,” Main enthused, adding she hopes one day to have an art school where she can nurture other talents.

She’s been adding her animals to the posters she does for the Trillum condo association, ever since fellow resident Susan Grainger first asked if Main would mind making up some posters and printing them off for posting in the complex.

So when Grainger organized a Sunday donation drive for the Sources food bank, Main thought her crow character would be a good image for an event that will be following COVID-19 restrictions.

READ ALSO: Golfers to the rescue; how the operator of the Sources Langley food bank got some much-needed help

As Grainger described it, the event will be a “drive-by, walk-by socially distant” event, with a covered canopy in the parking lot.

“I was sitting on the couch when the light bulb came on,” Grainger laughed, when asked how she came up with the idea.

Grainger is challenging other Langley condo associations to hold similar events in support of the food bank.


Murrayville resident Sarah Main explains her creation was the result of a frequent autocorrect error she noticed on social media posts (Sarah Main/Special to Langley Advance Times)

