Looking for hand knitted winter clothing? This Langley market could be your one stop shop

Jeff Birch, a Maple Ridge resident brought is spinning wheel to the Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Pat Wrigley is a member of the 52-year-old Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Ann Embra is a member of the guild. Her friends helped her find the “perfect” scarf for the winters. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of fibre fans attended the annual Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Bryan Murphy of Chilliwack represented his business Murphy wood works at the annual artisan show and sale event, which runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Carla Swope runs a handmade jewelry business. She, too presented her items at the annual artisans show and sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Lynne Anderson behind a spinning wheel at the Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Lynne Anderson behind a spinning wheel at the Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Shari Bronson is the event coordinator of the artisans show and sale event, which runs for two days starting Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of fibre fans attended the annual Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Pat Wrigley is a member of the 52-year-old Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of fibre fans attended the annual Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild show and sale. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild kick started its two-day annual artisans show and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. The group’s more than three decades-old tradition attracted hundreds to West Langley Hall on the first day.

More than 20 vendors, including members of the guild have put their handmade crafts on display. These wide variety of hand-knitted products including touques, scarfs, clothing, and more were made from sheep and alpacas of local farms. The artisans are also selling yarn, all kinds of fibre, weaving supplies and equipment. Some non-guild members are selling fresh apple pie, jewelries, and crafty items.

A couple of vendors brought their traditional yarn spinning wheels, catching attention of many shoppers, especially kids who were inquisitive to learn the mechanics behind the machine. The market also featured hand weavers who demonstrated their skills live at the market.

Shari Bronson, who has been part of the 52-year-old guild for more than 27 years was the event coordinator. She shared that each hand-made product showcased at the market was carefully selected by a jury, which comprises of experienced artisans. In addition to local vendors, artisans from nearby regions like Chilliwack and Vancouver also participated at the annual market.

“Most of our vendors have been returning, but some are new,” said Bronson.

These vendors either paid for their tables or will contribute a certain percentage of their sales to help the association runs its workshops.

Those interested in making stocking up quality products ahead of winter can visit the market on Sunday, Nov. 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild was formed under the sponsorship of the Langley Arts Council to keep the art and craft of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting and knitting alive and thriving.

The group meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

For more information, visit the guild online at lwsg.com. or on Facebook, as “Langley Weavers & Spinners Guild,” or on Instagram.

.

RELATED: Langley’s fibre fans flock to guild sale

READ MORE: School marketplace has young Langley student dreaming up ways to help animals

.

artistCarbon fibreChristmasCommunityHolidaysLangleyLangley AdvanceWinter