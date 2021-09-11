Lordco Auto Parts donates $15,000 cash sponsorship to Cruise-In

No Ultimate Garage package this year, but Lordco’s aid will help put on annual 50/50 draw

Lordco will return for the 2021 Langley Good Times Cruise-In, sponsoring the event’s 50/50. (Aldergrove Star files)

Lordco Auto Parts is once again on board to support the 2021 Langley Good Times Cruise-In with a $15,000 cash sponsorship.

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to the Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

Lordco Auto Parts has been a long-time supporter of Cruise-In, and its charitable giving focus, from the start.

After the cars, the aftermarket auto parts retailer and distributor’s Garage Giveaway is another show highlight, with the winner of the giveaway receiving everything needed to set up a serious home shop.

Unfortunately, due to the health situation and the short timeline to pull off the event, there will be no Garage Giveaway at this year’s event.

Sarah Durant, vice-president of marketing, said while Lordco’s staff are disappointed, the company is still doing everything we can to support Cruise-In and local charities.

“We are excited to be a part of this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In and looking forward to bringing back an even bigger and better giveaway in 2022,” Durant added.

In 2018, Lordco raffled off a $24,000 garage prize package with 80 items included, while Aldergrove’s Zone Garage threw in a $5,000 package in 2019.

Bruce Pihan, Cruise-In’s vice president, said the sponsorship will help with aspects of the show, and will be augmented by the 50/50 draw.

“People will wander through the crowd or we’ll have some at the start and some at the end,” Pihan said. “We’ll do the actual announcement at a particular spot towards the end of the day”

He noted that while COVID-19 and the short notice of Cruise-In’s return halted Lordco’s involvement, Pihan said organizers are still very grateful for their help.

“Lordco has been good to us,” Pihan assured.

Organizers are still looking for a group of eight or nine volunteers to facilitate the 50/50. A sports team or youth organization would be ideal as extra proceeds will be rewarded for their help.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Cruise-In can contact board member Wayne Patterson invited by calling him at 604-250-5998 or emailing wayne.patterson@sunbeltrentals.com.

“Half will go to the winner and half goes to charities,” Pihan added. “Best of luck.”

Aldergrovecruise-inLangley