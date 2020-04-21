Lou Fasullo is hoping to find the owner and return their memories to them

Lou Fasullo, a Langley resident, was out hiking last week and came across a photo album on the side of 96th Avenue, just as it crosses the Salmon River beside the Fort Langley golf course.

Fasullo said it dated back to 1973 with many of the pictures destroyed but some still completely intact.

“As I was walking by just happened to look down and I found some old photos. There is a few photos that were scattered on the sidewalk and as I bent down to look they left like a bit of a trail leading to the photo album which I picked up and carried home,” Fasullo explained.

“I was trying to find the original owners by posting on Facebook, but no luck,” Fasullo continued, adding that this is what prompted him to contact out to the Langley Advance Times to have a wider reach.

Most of the photographs are of family events – some of children playing, some with people dressed up in fancy clothes and posing for the camera, and a few candid memories taken inside a home.

READ MORE: Aldergrove portrait series captures families ‘new normal’ of isolation at home

Fasullo hopes to return the pictures and album to its rightful owner.

Anyone who may recognize the images or have any information can contact the Langley Advance Times at ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography