Lou Fasullo is hoping to find the owner and return their memories to them

Lou Fasullo, a Langley resident, was out hiking last week and came across a photo album on the side of 96th Avenue, just as it crosses the Salmon River beside the Fort Langley golf course.

Fasullo said it dated back to 1973 with many of the pictures destroyed but some still completely intact.

“As I was walking by just happened to look down and I found some old photos. There is a few photos that were scattered on the sidewalk and as I bent down to look they left like a bit of a trail leading to the photo album which I picked up and carried home,” Fasullo explained.

“I was trying to find the original owners by posting on Facebook, but no luck,” Fasullo continued, adding that this is what prompted him to contact out to the Langley Advance Times to have a wider reach.

Most of the photographs are of family events – some of children playing, some with people dressed up in fancy clothes and posing for the camera, and a few candid memories taken inside a home.

READ MORE: Aldergrove portrait series captures families ‘new normal’ of isolation at home

Fasullo hopes to return the pictures and album to its rightful owner.

Anyone who may recognize the images or have any information can contact the Langley Advance Times at ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
GREEN BEAT: Earth Day turns 50, quietly

Just Posted

Lou Fasullo is hoping to find the owner and return their memories to them

Lou Fasullo, a Langley resident, was out hiking last week and came… Continue reading

Former Langley resident Aaron Pritchett hosts White Spot Presents: Wednesday Night Live

The show is streamed live on Variety’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 7 p.m. until the end of May

Langley family doctors still accessible during COVID-19 crisis

Physicians can provide care options by phone

Cannabis shops get go-ahead to set up in Langley Township on 420

Rules passed Monday allow for up to eight stores locally

VIDEO: Langley BMX track makes top 10 list, again

‘We do pretty well’

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

IHIT suspect foul play in case of missing Fraser Canyon woman

April Parisian was last heard from weeks ago, her camper found with a deceased male inside April 17

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read