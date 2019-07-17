Kids and seniors close the age gap with stories and reading. Christina Teshier’s homeschooled children Charlee and AJay have been participating in a reading program with Carol A. and Ron A. at Langley Lodge.

Love of sharing stories bridges the gap between kids and seniors

Reading to seniors has made a difference in lives at either end of the age spectrum

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

Having kids reading to residents of seniors’ homes seemed like a good idea from the start.

But Daniela Harfman didn’t realize just how good an idea it would turn out to be.

“My son reads at Chartwell [Langley Gardens],” said Harfman. “He was a little bit nervous at first” because he didn’t know what he could talk about with someone so much older, “but he was paired with a lady, and after their half hour, they both came back smiling. He said it was ‘really fun.’”

All of the seven readers in the program are homeschooled kids. Five have been visiting at Chartwell and two have been paired with seniors at Langley Lodge.

Harfman created the reading program while taking a course in self-expression and leadership.

“Part of the course had me creating a community project,” she said, adding, “Having fond memories of sitting at the kitchen table with my own grandma and listening to her life stories, I wanted to connect school-aged children with seniors through the love of sharing stories and reading.”

Olga Mckenzie was on board quickly with her nine-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s really, really nice,” she said of the concept behind the reading program. “I always thought it was really amazing to bridge the gap with seniors. My daughter could connect across time and talk about about the same subjects, but from different times.”

She’s considering adding her seven-year-old to the program in September.

It’s not just about reading, Carla Peck noted. It’s about sharing stories and connecting with life experiences.

Her oldest son “formed a really nice relationship” with Bill, the senior he was to have his reading sessions with.

After the second session, they’ve done little if any reading – they talk about fishing or anything at all.

“They share their lives,” said Peck. “He tells Bill about his baseball games and they just talk about everything. They’ve just formed a relationship that is really special.”

Though the program is on hiatus until September, they’ll continue to visit with Bill through the summer.

“Students and seniors don’t always overlap because of their ages,” said Peck, “but this is an opportunity.”

The opportunity goes both ways, according to Caroline Pors, Lifestyles and Programs manager at Chartwell.

“It’s a great program, with the the intergenerational connection,” she said. “The seniors love it. They look forward to it. It gives them a sense that they’re helping out in the community. It’s something to do, and something to look forward to.”

She will be welcoming the program back to Chartwell next September.

Harfman is hoping to expand it into additional seniors residences, but instead of weekly visits, they’ll be monthly, but go right through next June.

The benefits to all are without question, she believes. “Parents love it, kids love it, seniors love it.”

Parents who might like their kids to get involved can contact Harfman at daniela.harfman@gmail.com.

