Loverboy, a group with a record six Juno awards in 1982 and over 10 million albums sold, are coming to Aldergrove.

The Canadian rock band — inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame in 2009 — will perform live on stage July 20 at the Aldergrove Fair.

The Fair President, Robin McIntosh, announced the exciting news Monday:

“This is an amazing boost for the Fair,” he said in a press release. “We are enormously grateful to Craig Nicholson and the Nicholson Group for their energy, enthusiasm and commitment to our community.”

The Nicholson Group of Companies have covered all the financial costs of mainstage concerts for the Aldergrove Fair Days since 2016 beginning with the headliner Chilliwack, the band Trooper in 2017 and 54-40 this past year.

Loverboy formed in Calgary in 1978 and have been performing at rock festivals around the world ever since. Their latest album “Eighties junkie” released in 2014.

This band’s list of big hits include: “Working for the Weekend,” as well as, “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “The Kid is Hot,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

Loverboy’s high-energy shows have been their calling card, the band’s lead singer Mike Reno told the Fair President.

“Something’s in the water,” Reno said.

“I go to these concerts expecting there to be 3,000 people, and there’s seven or eight thousand people! And most of them are young! Even kiddies, like 10 years old. They even know all the words. It’s freaking me out.”

In 1989, Loverboy were named one of the top-five grossing touring acts in the world, having performed in over 100 cities across Canada and the U.S.

“Thanks to Nicholson Group the Aldergove Fair’s tagline of ‘Unique World-class Fun’ certainly sounds like it will be achieved again with this year’s Fair,” the president said.

The upcoming concert will be at no cost to the public.

Loverboy to headline Aldergrove Fair

