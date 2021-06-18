Katy Mayrs, (L) last year’s winner of Langley Rotary’s first ever 50/50 Mega Draw, hopes to repeat her good luck as she buys a ticket on this year’s Langley Rotary 50/50 Mega Draw from Aldergrove Rotary’s Pauline Buck. (Special to The Star)

Lucky Langley lottery winner hopes to do it again

Tickets on sale now for Rotary Lottery 50/50 mega draw, which will be drawn on Aug. 18

When the winning draw was made in December 2020 for Langley Rotary’s first-ever 50/50 Mega Draw, Langley resident Katy Mayrs was instantly richer by $73,615 – a sum that represented half of the raffle’s jackpot.

The good-news call came at exactly the right time for Mayrs’ peace of mind.

“Not that there is a bad time to win a Lottery,” Mayrs laughed, “but winning last year’s raffle was truly a life-changing experience for me.”

The manager of Duolynx Design Print in Walnut Grove had just come off CERB funding due to COVID and was, she said, living from pay cheque to pay cheque.

In addition, her vehicle had just died. So having this sudden buffer relieved a lot of stress in her life.

“The Rotary Clubs in Langley have been doing so much for the Langleys for years. I am just one more person who has benefited from their strong work in this community,” Mayrs said while purchasing what she hopes will be the winning ticket for this year’s Mega Draw.

READ MORE: Langley Central Rotary club delivers $20,000 to hospital

Last year, monies raised from Rotary’s half of the jackpot went to support such community needs as the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Hospice, Langley Food Banks and the Starfish Backpack programs, to name a few.

Jennifer Roy, this year’s campaign chairperson, said Rotary members are excited to be running another 50/50 Mega Draw.

“We look forward to supporting our local initiatives with funds raised by the lottery, and we wish all ticket buyers, including Katy Mayrs, good luck on August 18, draw day,” Roy said.

This year’s jackpot is $250,000.

Winner takes half.

Tickets start from $20, which can be purchased online at langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

Watch for updates and in-person ticket sale locations as the year commences.

