Lunch is served at Langley gleaning program

The community can learn more about the gleaning program at a potluck on Monday at the Langley Demonstration Garden. There’s a covered picnic area.

The local environmental group is hosting a Clear Out Your Freezer Potluck on July 22.

The Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is inviting people to dinner on Monday, but there’s a catch.

The local group is hosting the first annual Clear Out Your Freezer Potluck.

“This event was created to gather together our volunteers from last year and invite the public of Langley to learn more about our gleaning program,” explained Amanda Smith, the LEPS agriculture program coordinator.

LEPS runs the Community Harvest program that helps reduce food waste by matching up people who grow food in their yards with those able to harvest it for them and people and groups who will distribute it to those who need it.

The harvest is split between the grower, the volunteer pickers and the recipients.

Smith said the potluck is a way for all those involved in the program to break bread together as well as for anyone else interested in taking part to find out about local gleaning.

How much of a difference can such a program make? Last year’s harvest was more than 10,000 pounds of fruit.

“This year is slightly different, and this meet up will engage more with you all about why our harvest yields change from year to year,” she said.

The potluck is at the Langley Demonstration Garden, another LEPS initiative, in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway and goes July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People can email agriculture@leps.bc.ca for registration and with any questions.

• LEARN more about the many LEPS programs and projects.

• What is Gleaners Gold?

