MADE WITH LOVE: Cloverdale-Langley City MP Aldag gets heating, beating, and eating

This is a family favourite for the long-time parks employee turned member of parliament.

MP John Aldag and his family.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients:

• Topping

1/4 cup butter or margarine

2/3 cup light packed brown sugar

5 canned pineapple slices (reserve ½ cup syrup)

5 maraschino cherries

• Cake batter

1 ½ cups sifted cake flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

.

Directions:

For topping, heat the butter in an 8x8x2 inch baking pan (or in a 10-inch skillet with a heat-resistant handle).

Blend in the brown sugar and spread evenly.

Arrange pineapple slices on top of the brown sugar mixture with a cherry in the centre of each. Set aside.

For cake batter, sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together; set aside.

Cream the butter with extract.

Add the sugar gradually, creaming until fluffy.

Add egg and beat thoroughly.

Beating only until smooth after each addition, alternately add the dry ingredients in thirds and reserved pineapple syrup in halves to the creamed mixture.

Turn batter over pineapple slices and spread evenly to pan’s edges.

Bake 350°F about 45 minutes (about 35 minutes for skillet), or until cake tests done.

Remove from oven.

Let stand 1 to 2 minutes in pan on wire rack.

Using a spatula, loosen cake from sides of pan and invert onto a serving plate.

Allow pan to remain over cake 1 to 2 minutes, so syrup will drain onto cake.

Remove from pan.

Serve warm or cool.

.

