MADE WITH LOVE: Great grandchildren now loving pop’s customized meatballs

Gayle Martin’s late dad used to prepare this meatball dish for her, now her son is preparing it for his kids. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Long-time Langley City Councillor Gayle Martin has turned meatballs into a holiday fave.

“This recipe has been in our family for many years,” she said. “My dad always prepared it, usually when we visited him at his summer place in Birch Bay, where his soul rests. I prepared it for my son when he was growing up. And he now prepares it for his family and my grandchildren love it.”

.

Petite Meatballs Bourguignon

Ingredients:

1 lb. of ground beef

1/2 cup fine bread crumbs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup grated onions

1-1/2 tsp. season salt

1/4 tsp. season pepper

1/4 cup cooking oil

3-4 tbsp. flour

2 tsp. liquid beef bouillon

2 cups boiling water

1 cup cooking burgundy

1/2 tsp. season salt

1/4 tsp. seasoned pepper

Directions:

Combine first six ingredients, shape into petite meatballs. Brown in hot oil, remove.

Blend flour in hot oil until thick, mix liquid bouillon with boiling water and gradually add to flour mixture, stirring constantly.

Add cooking burgundy, season salt and pepper. Cook, stirring until thickened and smooth.

Add meatballs, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring constantly.

Note:

This recipe can be served over buttered noodles for a tasty meal or as hors d’oeuvres for a Christmas or New Years parties.

I hope you enjoy it as much as our family has. Have a very Merry Christmas and safe holiday season.

.

OTHER LANGLEY ADVANCE HOLIDAY RECIPES:

• Aunt’s egg casserole makes for light work Christmas morn

• Quirky Langley singers share potato salad and dessert recipes

• Christmastime indulgence gets passed down

• Mom’s German cookies always a hit

• Potato recipe that had to be shared

• Holding dear Mom’s handwritten recipes

• How caring for a wounded paratrooper evolved into making cakes

• A treat that no one has to avoid, despite sensitivities

• Cloverdale-Langley City MP Aldag gets heating, beating, and eating

• Christmas toffee a reminder of a mother taken too soon by cancer

• Perfect for holidays or sick days

• The secret ingredient is love – without question

• One councillor’s household obsession

• Adding just the right amount of rum

• Great grandchildren now loving pop’s customized meatballs

• Just like she made with her neighbour and momma at age seven

• Long-time favourite melds sweet and salty